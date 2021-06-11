VOCAL GUMBO AFTER DARK to Return June 17

Brainchild of respected and trusted singers - arrangers - producers Janis Siegel (The Manhattan Transfer) and Lauren Kinhan (New York Voices), Vocal Gumbo is a virtual music festival created to bring the vocal music community together to inspire and entertain during uncertain times.

This past year - forced off the road due to the global pandemic - Siegel and Kinhan have pivoted and created a space online where living legends, Grammy winners, and up-and-coming superstars come together to produce DIY, at-home performances and collaborations.

With the recent CDC sanctions for vaccinated persons modified, Siegel and Kinhan have stepped away from their computer screens and gathered some of New York City's finest musicians for the dinner party you've always wanted to attend - Vocal Gumbo After Dark with performances from:

Catherine Russell

Charles Turner

Aubrey Johnson

Bette Sussman

Lucy Wijnands

Lauren Kinhan

Janis Siegel

John DiMartino (piano)

Boris Kozlov (bass)

Oscar Feldman (alto + soprano sax)

This concert premiers on Moment House at 7 PM ET and will be available on demand for 48 hours. Tickets must be purchased prior to the premiere for on demand access.

Episode 15

Vocal Gumbo After Dark

Thursday, June 17 at 7PM ET + Available On Demand for 48 Hours

TICKETS $15

www.vocalgumbo.com