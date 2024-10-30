VIRTUO Covers House Genre with New Single 'Attention' Feat. Meron T

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VIRTUO is continuing to add to his dynamic discography with 'Attention', the first song in the house genre, signifying his entrance into a fresh wave of music. Produced by Cloubee, this collaboration with Meron T offers an energetic, sexy track that encourages listeners to live confidently and seize the moment.

The creation of 'Attention' came together effortlessly; Producer Cloubee played the beat during a studio session, and VIRTUO immediately began freestyling the chorus, setting the song's bold, infectious tone. Seeking to balance the track, he invited friend and fellow artist Meron T to add her perspective. Together, they crafted a song that captures the electricity of first encounters.

The track features a rich mix of instruments, including 808s, synth bass, guitar, and vocal samples, creating a danceable, layered sound that's both vibey and captivating. It was mixed and mastered by his long-time collaborator, Johnnie Lawrence, ensuring the track's polished finish. With Meron T's smooth delivery, Cloubee's electric production, plus VIRTUO's creative vision and growing profile... The track is primed to make a big impact.

"'Attention is about the first moment you see someone that you know will become important to you. I hope that it encourages people to take the shot, make the move and be confident in themselves. The song is about capturing the moment living in the now and I don't want anyone to be listening without at least a head bop or a foot drum, it is supposed to make you feel and dance."

In April 2023, VIRTUO dropped Trek, the standout single from The Commute, a project that delved into the challenges artists face on their path to success. Featuring his signature wordplay and sharp rap adlibs, 'Trek' marked VIRTUO as an artist willing to push boundaries. Fast forward to June 2024, he followed up with Haze, a track that further cemented his fresh approach combining transparent social commentary and a raw authentic sound. The track reflects his ongoing experimentation with UK rap and melodic elements, reinforcing his versatility and expanding his presence in the rising London music scene.

