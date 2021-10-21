VIDEO: Zachary Williams Shares 'Dirty Camaro' Music Video

Zachary Williams (The Lone Bellow) has released a new single, "Dirty Camaro" and its companion music video directed by Game of Thrones star Lena Headey. Headey appears alongside famed character actor Toby Huss of Halt and Catch Fire, child star Liam James of The Way Way Back and Ozark actor Marc Menchaca who has also appeared in music videos for The Lone Bellow and wrote Williams' album liner notes.

"Dirty Camaro" is the title track off of Williams' first ever solo effort, out tomorrow, Friday, October 22nd via Dultone. The album was produced by Robert Ellis and Josh Block at Niles City Sound in Fort Worth, TX and features Anderson East, John Paul White, Ashley Monroe and Thad Cockrell and the gospel group Settles Connection.He has also shared album tracks "Can't Tell The Difference," featuring singer-songwriters Anderson East & John Paul White, "Game For Guessing" which includes an appearance from the album's producer, Texas singer-songwriter Robert Ellis and his duet with Monroe - "Her Picture." Fans can pre-order Dirty Camaro today and limited edition vinyl, CD, and merch available via Dualtone.

Preorder the album here.

Zachary Williams is best known as ⅓ of the Nashville-based supergroup The Lone Bellow. All born in the South, the three members met while living in Brooklyn and quickly found that in addition to having commonality in their upbringing, they all had wildly potent voices, a knack for harmonies and a desire to write in the great Southern story-telling tradition - songs about heartbreak and struggles and the human condition. The Lone Bellow has released five studio albums with one produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Sturgil Simpson) and two produced by The National's Aaron Dessner (Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten), including their most recent Half Moon Light.

Watch the music video here: