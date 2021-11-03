VIDEO: Why Don't We Share 'Love Back' Music Video

Multi-talented band Why Don't We reunite with their fans for the first time in two years in their music video for "Love Back".

The visual, directed by Dillon Dowdell & making its broadcast premiere today via MTV, follows the quintet as they surprise some of their biggest supporters (filmed in real time on multiple iPhone 13 phones) with tickets to their sold-out show at Los Angeles' El Rey Theater. The show, captured on multiple HD RED cameras, marked an exciting return to live music for the band and their first in-person performance since 2019. The full 8-song performance will also be livestreamed via the band's TikTok (@whydontwemusic) today at 5p PST.

Teaming up with GRAMMY-nominated producer JHart, "Love Back" finds Why Don't We sounding refreshed as ever after a turbulent year, finding creative solace and marking the beginning an exciting new era. Already boasting over 15 million global steams, the track was featured by PEOPLE Magazine who touted the group's "control over their own destinies."

Since their debut in 2016, Why Don't We has amassed over 3 billion global career streams, over 880 million YouTube views, 6 million Instagram followers, two RIAA Platinum-certified singles, four RIAA Gold-certified singles, two Top 20 singles at Pop radio, and two Top 10 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Taking an innovative and unconventional approach towards releasing new music and actively engaging their rapidly growing fanbase, the band put out their first five EPs within their first year together and followed shortly after with their inaugural full-length 8 Letters album in 2018. Soon after, 2019 saw the release of new singles monthly, including standouts "Big Plans," "I Don't Belong In This Club" featuring Macklemore, & the Ed Sheeran-penned/Steve Mac-produced hit "What Am I."

The Los Angeles quintet-Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais, Jack Avery, and Zach Herron- went back to basics for their sophomore album, flatlining all social media and picking up their instruments to personally write, record, and produce the music themselves. Led by the band's inaugural Billboard Hot 100 charting single "Fallin' (Adrenaline)," The Good Times and The Bad Ones earned their highest debut on the Billboard 200 at #3 and their first #1 album on the album sales chart.

Watch the new music video here: