Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Watch Måneskin Perform 'Beggin' on ELLEN

pixeltracker

The critically praised bilingual rock band from Italy is skyrocketing up global charts, already garnering more than 2 billion streams.

Nov. 8, 2021  

Måneskin appeared on The Ellen Degeneres Show today to perform their hit song, "Beggin". Watch the new performance below!

With 24 platinum and 4 gold records (for FIMI/GfK), Måneskin continue to make bold steps in their international career path, breaking unprecedented records, climbing to number 1 on the charts worldwide and taking the world by storm with their music.

The critically praised bilingual rock band from Italy is skyrocketing up global charts, already garnering more than 2 billion streams. Their singles "BEGGIN'" and "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" previously charted at #1 and #8 on Spotify's Weekly Global Songs Chart. Included in Måneskin's latest album "Teatro d'ira - Vol. I" - "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" also reached #1 On The Spotify U.S. Viral Chart, #1 on Billboard's "Hot Hard Rock Songs" Chart, Reached The Top-5 Of The Official UK Singles Chart, and has notched over 750 million streams to date.

VIDEO: Watch Måneskin Perform 'Beggin' on ELLEN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More Music Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Summer Logo Hat
Summer Logo Hat
Wicked Map Face Mask
Wicked Map Face Mask
Girl from the North Country Logo Sand Pullover Sweatshirt
Girl from the North Country Logo Sand Pullover Sweatshirt

From This Author Michael Major