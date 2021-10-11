VIDEO: Watch Halsey Perform from Her New Album on SNL

Halsey performed two songs from her new No. 1 album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, on "Saturday Night Live" in their fourth appearance as musical guest on the show. Kim Kardashian West hosted.

The GRAMMY®-nominated, multi-Platinum artist gave a powerful solo performance of the album's first single, "I am not a woman, I'm a god." French filmmaker Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, The Green Hornet) served as creative director for the segment.

On the second song, "Darling," Halsey was joined by the legendary Lindsey Buckingham, who also played guitar on the track on the album.

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power recently debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Top Current Albums chart - Halsey's third consecutive release to top the tally. Hailed as their best album yet by Vulture, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power also topped Billboard's Alternative Albums, Vinyl Albums and Tastemaker Albums charts and claimed the #01 position on the Spotify Top 10 Global Album Debuts chart.

Produced by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the album was awarded four stars by NME, which hailed it as "an intricate and an endlessly compelling artistic statement that only Halsey could have made." SPIN said, "Halsey is not a woman, they're a rock God. And IICHLIWP proves she's earned the title."

Halsey's If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power Film Experience - a one-of-a-kind film experience set to the music of the album- can now be viewed on HBO Max in the U.S. as a MAX ORIGINAL film. HBO Max acquired the film after a limited theatrical run in IMAX theaters, which broke nearly $1M at the box office after selling out in 70+ theaters globally. The film was written by Halsey and directed by Colin Tilley. Halsey, Jamee Ranta and Anthony Li produced.

Halsey has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams to date, including more than 12.5 billion U.S. streams, and sold nearly 17 million adjusted album units worldwide. They continue to push creative boundaries, exerting an influence and impact beyond music. Her first book, I Would Leave Me If I Could: A Collection of Poetry, debuted on The New York Times Best Sellers list last November.

Named as one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2020, they have won over 20 awards, including an AMA, MTV VMA, GLAAD Award, the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Hal David Starlight Award and a CMT Music Award. Halsey recently introduced about-face, a multi-dimensional makeup line for made for everyone. They continue to speak up for important causes such as disenfranchised youth, women's rights, mental health and the LGBTQ community.

Watch "I am not a woman, I'm a god" here:

Watch "Darling" here: