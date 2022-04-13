VIDEO: Watch Camila Cabello's Live 'Familia' TikTok Concert

Camila Cabello has shared her complete TikTok LIVE "Familia: Welcome to the Family" concert. The concert was originally broadcast on Thursday, April 7, the night before her new album, "Familia," was released.

The performance featured Cabello singing album tracks like "Bam Bam," "Quiet," "Psychofreak," "La Buena Vida," "Hasta Los Dientes," and "Everyone At This Party."

Cabello released the album's lead single, "Don't Go Yet", in July. "Oh Na Na" was released in October. Cabello also performed premiered the song "La Buena Vida" during her Tiny Desk Concert. "Familia" also features collaborations with Maria Becerra and Youtel.

Cabello recently starred as the title role in Amazon Prime's Cinderella, which was released in September. She performed her latest single, "Don't Go Yet", at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The track is from her upcoming album "Familia", which is set to be released soon. The album will be Cabello's third studio album, a followup to "Romance" and her self-titled debut album. Cabello was previously part of the popular girl group "Fifth Harmony".

Watch Camila Cabello perform "Bam Bam (Featuring Ed Sheeran)" here:

Watch Camila Cabello perform "La Buena Vida" here:

Watch Camila Cabello perform "Hasta Los Dientes" here:

Watch Camila Cabello perform "Quiet" here:

Watch Camila Cabello perform "Psychofreak" featuring WILLOW here:

Watch Camila Cabello perform "Everyone At This Party" here: