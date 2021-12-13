VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish Perform on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Billie Eilish was on double duty on Saturday Night Live this weekend as she served as the episode's host and musical guest.

Watch Eilish perform "Happier Than Ever" and "Male Fantasy" below!

Last month, Billie Eilish received an impressive 7 GRAMMY AwardÂ® nominations for the 64th GRAMMY AwardsÂ® set to take place January 31, 2022. Eilish is now the youngest artist to be nominated twice in major categories; Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance in GRAMMY AwardÂ® history.

Eilish also received the Best Music Video nomination as the director for her music video for 'Happier Than Ever,' as well as Best Music Film for 'Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles.' The nominations follow her #1 album 'Happier Than Ever,' which was released earlier this year.

This month, Billie Eilish and her brother FINNEAS also won Variety's Film Song Of The Year HITMAKER Award for their James Bond song 'No Time To Die,' they also received the Best Song in a Feature Award for the same song at the 2021 Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA).

Watch Eilish perform "Male Fantasy" here:

Watch Eilish perform "Happier Than Ever" here: