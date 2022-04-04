VIDEO: Walt Disco Unveil 'Be An Actor' Visual

Following the release of their critically acclaimed debut album Unlearning, Glasgow's queer post-punk sextet Walt Disco share the enchanting video for "Be An Actor." The song, about a long-distance romance shared by frontperson James Potter during lockdown, is equal parts hopeful and heartbreaking.

"We never met, but spent our conversations daydreaming of what could be, painting pictures of romance, a fantasy that I could run away somewhere and fall in love," they share. "The verses tell of how we shared in self discovery and lent courage to each other, assuring ourselves that these changes are the start of a hopeful future"

The video, created by Eric J Liddle and Kasparas Vidunas of Humble Film Productions, features a series of charming, dreamlike sets crafted by miniature artist Chell Young. The band was filmed against green screen backdrops and meticulously inserted into their new tiny, whimsical world. Throughout the video, scale and direction make less and less sense as the world becomes more surreal and unfastened from reality.

Walt Disco's breathtaking debut is steeped in metamorphoses, a stage show in two acts. It touches on flings and romances, identities and bodies and change, profound familial love, and-of course-Hollywood glamour. While its themes are universally relatable, the band's gift is in the unique experience of discovery and heartbreak between queer people. In Walt Disco's eyes, it's never too late to become what you might have been and there are plenty of possibilities to explore on Unlearning.

Shortly after its release, the album has garnered recognition from media across the globe, with praise from Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, BrooklynVegan, MTV's NewNowNext, GLAAD, The Telegraph, The Line of Best Fit, Clash, DIY and many more. In celebration of Unlearning, the band are out on the road for their biggest UK and European tour to date. Purchase tickets here.

Tour Dates

Apr 4th 2022 - Sheffield, UK @ Yellow Arch Studios

Apr 5th 2022 - Hull, UK @ Tower Ballroom

Apr 6th 2022 - Newcastle UK @ The Cluny

Apr 8th 2022 - York, UK @ The Fulford Arms

Apr 9th 2022 - Leeds, UK @ Hyde Park Book Club

Apr 11th 2022 - Nottingham, UK @ The Bodega Social Club

Apr 12th 2022 - Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax Social

Apr 13th 2022 - Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

Apr 17th 2022 - Manchester, UK @ The Castle

Apr 18th 2022 - Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

Apr 20th 2022 - London, UK @ XOYO

Apr 21st 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium @ TRIX

Apr 22nd 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Apr 23rd 2022 - Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Momo

Jun 25th 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Colourboxx Festival

Jul 1st 2022 - Lytham, UK, @ Lytham Festival (w/ Duran Duran)

Jul 2nd 2022 - Glasgow, UK @ Queens Park (w/ Primal Scream)

Jul 9th 2022 - Manchester, UK @ Castlefield Bowl (w/ Primal Scream)

Jul 16th 2022 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace (w/ Primal Scream)