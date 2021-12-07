VIDEO: Wallice Shares New Video for 'Wisdom Teeth'

LA-based musician Wallice is gearing up for her first ever headline show in LA tonight, the hometown show sold out in advance, with fans eager to see the rising new star live. Wallice will then tour North America in January with Still Woozy, all dates can be found below.

Today she is also sharing the Jerry Maestas video for her latest single "Wisdom Tooth", produced with her close friend and collaborator marinelli. Wallice tells us "When I had 'Wisdom Tooth' in mind I was a little stumped on how to make a dentist office visit interesting, but I knew I could trust Jerry to fill in the blanks. We've worked together for a couple years now, and each shoot we get more stylized with a perfect blend of both of our creative minds. I'm so happy with how this video came out. I wrote this song literally the evening before I went to get all four of my impacted teeth surgically removed, and I was terrified. I'm glad something good came out of that experience."

Since it was released last month, Wisdom Tooth has already amassed 300,000+ streams and topped various playlists around the globe. Wallice first made her mark with debut single 'Punching Bag' late last year, an instantly relatable lo-fi anthem on unrequited friendship. This was followed by '23,' a tongue-in-cheek contemplation on the urgency to come of age, and 'Hey Michael,' a hilarious and cutting observation on flaky lovers and friends.

With each successive release, Wallice found champions in the likes of BBC Radio 1, BBC 6Music, Pigeons & Planes, NPR, The FADER, triple j and Vogue, where she featured in an editorial shoot alongside Empress Of, Kaytranada and more. She was announced as one of the flagship artists for Spotify's inaugural Fresh Finds independent artists program, which saw her paired up with acclaimed producer Ariel Rechtshaid (Haim, Vampire Weekend, Charli XCX, Sky Ferreira) for the single 'Nothing Scares Me.'

Tour Dates

12/7/2021 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Moroccan

12/14 - New York, NY @ Baby's All Right

1/12/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/13/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/14/22 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

1/16/22 - Pomona, CA @ Fox

1/17/22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory

1/20/22 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

1/21/22 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

1/22/22 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

1/23/22 - Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

1/25/22 - New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater

1/26/22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

1/28/22 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

1/29/22 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon

1/31/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

2/1/22 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

2/2/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/4/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

2/5/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/6/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

2/8/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

2/9/22 - Boston, MA @ Royale

2/11/22 - Montréal, QC @ Olympia

2/12/22 - Toronto, ON @ QET

2/13/22 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

2/15/22 - Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Hall

2/16/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

2/18/22 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

2/19/22 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera

2/20/22 - Madison, WI @ The Sylvie

2/22/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

2/24/22 - Denver, CO @ Mission

2/25/22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

2/26/22 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

3/3/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

3/4/22 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

3/5/22 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue

Watch the music video here: