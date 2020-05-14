VIDEO: VoicePlay Releases New Music Video In Support of MusiCares

Musical social media influencers and Acappella group VoicePlay is supporting MusiCares to bring awareness and aid to the ailing music community still reeling from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group created a music video cover of "Just Sing" from the movie "Trolls World Tour" which found success by debuting direct to digital in March amid the international shutdown.

"We heard the song and thought the sentiment was perfect for inspiring feelings of hope amongst our fans, and then thought, maybe we could find a way to help the music community at large" says the group's percussionist Layne Stein.

To enact their vision VoicePlay enlisted the help of their previous stage and video collaborators including Scott Porter (Friday Night Lights, Hart of Dixie) and Rachel Potter (X-factor, Broadway's Evita and Addams Family) along with many more names.

The video also features the 1st ever intra-song bass singing battle between the group's own Geoff Castellucci and country group Home Free's powerhouse bass Tim Foust. 100% of proceeds will be donated to MusiCares and donation links are available from the video on both Facebook and YouTube. You can help just by watching!







