VIDEO: Tremonti Releases Live Music Video For 'A World Away'

With the excitement for the new album increasing and as the band gets ready to hit the road in support of the new album Marching In Time, Tremonti has released a live music video for the crushing album opener. The live video version of "A World Away" opens with a musical intro before switching into the driving metal riff that kicks off the upcoming album. The video was recorded live in Orlando, FL and features live vocals and instrumentation that gives fans a taste of what they can expect when Tremonti heads out on tour.

Marching In Time is scheduled for global release on September 24th via Napalm Records and fans that pre-order the album digitally will receive instant downloads of "A World Away," "Marching In Time" and "If Not For You."

Mark Tremonti is no stranger to storytelling. Throughout his years with top-charting bands Alter Bridge and Creed, and most recently his solo band, Mark has never strayed from his love of writing memorable songs. With the upcoming fifth album, Marching In Time, the band looks to continue this trend while exploring their love for heavy music, drawing from current events from the last year to form the basis of each song. While its predecessor, A Dying Machine, was an overall concept album seeped in darker sentiments and story, the vibe of Marching In Time is different - emerging as a charging rock/metal offering that takes the listener on 12 individual journeys.

From the driving drum beat of opener "A World Away" to the epic closer "Marching In Time," the new album is a reflective look at the world around us today. Tremonti's unmatched musicianship bleeds through the album, showcased on tracks like "Thrown Further," "In One Piece" and the thought provoking "Would You Kill." Alternatively, the band displays their softer side on pensive tracks "The Last One Of Us" and "Not Afraid to Lose." The debut single "If Not For You" shows the evolution of the band's sound in 2021 and the music video is a frenetic, high-energy performance video that visually compliments the single that is currently impacting radio.

Watch the video below.