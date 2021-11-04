VIDEO: Tiësto & Ava Max Team Up for 'The Motto' Music Video

GRAMMY® Award-winning, platinum-certified, international icon Tiësto has joined forces with pop powerhouse Ava Max on "The Motto," a fast-paced dance banger that will get everyone back on their feet as the world opens up and the party begins again! The song is the 3rd single from Tiësto's upcoming album on Atlantic Records.

The song was released alongside a music video directed by Christian Breslauer and features both Tiësto and Ava Max time traveling and partying in the 1920s. The music video made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU and on the ViacomCBS Times Square billboard.

"Ava is such an exciting young talent and her beautiful voice adds such depth to the song - I cannot wait for the world to hear our collaboration. 'The Motto' is the party anthem keeping us dancing into 2022 as we close out a crazy year!" says Tiësto.

"When Tiesto shared this record with me, I fell in love and couldn't stop playing it. The Motto is empowering - it's about not caring, doing you, having a good time, and letting the world know!" says Ava Max.

This new track follows the release of Tiësto's collaboration with multiplatinum superstar Karol G on "Don't Be Shy," which has garnered over 203 Million streams to date. Preceding "Don't Be Shy" was Tiësto's massive hit "The Business," which certified Platinum in the US and has garnered over 1.1 Billion streams to date. The song debuted in the top 10 in 10 countries upon release, reaching #1 on the US Dance Charts.

Tiësto recently hosted a star-studded VIP event at the new Resorts World Las Vegas in partnership with Atlantic Records, TikTok and Zouk Group. "Evening With Tiësto" brought out guests such as Dylan Minette, Rickey Thompson, Harley Quinn Smith, Zack Lugo and Charly Jordan for a special performance by the legendary DJ. Tiësto will be broadcasting the live performance event from Resorts World Las Vegas tomorrow, exclusively on TikTok.

Watch the music video here: