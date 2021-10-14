VIDEO: The Wombats Share New 'Ready for the High' Music Video

Following the announcement of their headline North American tour in January 2022, indie heroes The Wombats today unveil "Ready For The High", the latest offering from their forthcoming album Fix Yourself, Not The World out January 7 (AWAL).

A sultry buzz rock note-to-self to accept the good times now they're here, the track comes accompanied by a video shot while the band were together in the UK earlier this month. The clip captures the raw live energy they recently brought to the main stages of Reading and Leeds Festival and Neighbourhood Weekender.

The Wombats will kick off their world-wide tour in support of Fix Yourself, Not The World with North American dates that kick off January 20 in Washington, DC and conclude in Los Angeles on February 25. Along the way the band will play shows in New York City, Chicago, Nashville and Seattle. The full tour is listed below and tickets are available here.

The Wombats have also revealed plans for a headline European tour in May which includes a stop at The O2, London for their biggest UK headline show to date. Those dates are listed below as well.

The Wombats have previously shared the album's "If You Ever Leave, I'm Coming With You," an infectious electro-pop ode to obsessive devotion and the cathartic "Method To The Madness." The tracks have seen pick up from from NPR, Ghettoblaster, Northern Transmissions, and more.

Recording remotely over the past year from their respective homes, the band have been working hard to produce some of the most captivating, inventive and forward-thinking music of their career to date. With Murph" in Los Angeles, bassist Tord Øverland Knudsen in Oslo and drummer Dan Haggis in London, they discussed each day's plan via Zoom, then recorded separately, sending individual files to producers Jacknife Lee (U2, The Killers), Gabe Simon (Dua Lipa, Lana Del Rey), Paul Meaney (Twenty One Pilots, Nothing But Thieves) and Mark Crew (Bastille, Rag'n'Bone Man) to mix into the finished tracks. "It was pure madness, to be honest," explains Murph. See the eboy designed album artwork below.

15 years and three top 5 UK albums into their career, The Wombats are pulling in a bigger audience than ever before. The viral success of Oliver Nelson's remix of their 2015 hit "Greek Tragedy" on TikTok has enraptured a whole new generation of fans, a feat they've managed to continually repeat since their 2007 debut A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation.

Used in over 600,000 videos (some of which have over 100 million views), the remix has rocketed to over 30 million streams, propelling the original to 120 million streams and sending it Gold in the US. It's helped the band surpass a billion worldwide streams, also amassing an extra 2.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify since just January; further illustration, if any were needed, of The Wombats' ability to reach new generations of fans through the timeless power of their songwriting and lyrics alone.

Watch the music video here:

Tour Dates

January 20 - 9:30 Club, Washington, DC

January 22 - The Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

January 25 - Terminal 5, New York, NY

January 26 - House of Blues, Boston, MA

January 28 - Corona, Montreal, QB

January 31 - St. Andrew's, Detroit, MI

February 1 - Newport, Columbus, OH

February 3 - Park West, Chicago, IL

February 4 - The Fillmore, Minneapolis, MN

February 5 - The Truman, Kansas City, MO

February 7 - Cannery, Nashville, TN

February 8 - Buckhead, Atlanta, GA

February 10 - House of Blues, Houston, TX

February 11 - Emo's, Austin, TX

February 12 - House of Blues, Dallas, TX

February 14 - Ogden, Denver, CO

February 15 - Union, Salt Lake City, UT

February 17 - Showbox Market, Seattle, WA

February 18 - Venue Nightclub, Vancouver, BC

February 19 - Revolution Hall, Portland, OR

February 21 - The Regency, San Francisco, CA

February 22 - The Observatory, Santa Ana, CA

February 25 - The Wiltern, Los Angeles, CA