VIDEO: The Weeknd Joins Swedish Mafia House for 'Moth to a Flame' Music Video

Global supergroup Swedish House Mafia have teamed with iconic superstar The Weeknd for a new single and video "Moth to a Flame," available now via Republic Records.

Watch the new music video below!

The new song, initially teased during the trio's landmark performance at the MTV VMAs pre-show, marks the band's first new music since announcing their reunion this past July with a pair of new singles "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime (feat. Ty Dolla $ign & 070 Shake)" that arrived alongside a cover story for Billboard Magazine and a special performance of both songs on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

The trio of songs continue to build anticipation toward the band's forthcoming full length Paradise Again, slated for release early next year with a Special Tour Edition CD pre-order available now that unlocks exclusive pre-sale tour tickets.

In conjunction with the new single, Swedish House Mafia have announced an international tour for 2022 produced by Live Nation, their first proper run since 2012. Long revered by fans for their bombastic live performances, the band's previous outing, "One Last Tour," sold over 1,000,000 tickets. The 2022 jaunt will follow the trio's just announced performance at Coachella 2022 and includes arenas across the United States and Europe - full dates below.

Tour Dates

Fri Jul 29 - Miami, FL - FTX Arena

Sun Jul 31 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

Wed Aug 3 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

Fri Aug 5 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Sun Aug 7 - Montreal, QC - îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Wed Aug 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Thu Aug 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 13 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Wed Aug 17 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Fri Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sun Aug 21 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Aug 26 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Aug 27 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Aug 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Sep 2 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Sep 13 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Wed Sep 14 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Sep 16 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Watch the new music video here: