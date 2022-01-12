VIDEO: The Lucid Release Debut Video for 'Deaths Of Despair'

The Lucid, featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), bassist David Ellefson (ex Megadeth), guitarist Drew Fortier, and drummer Mike Heller have released their debut music video for "Deaths of Despair", a track from their debut self-titled album released October 15 via SpoilerHead Records.

The video was directed by Drew Fortier.

The Lucid are a four piece hard rock band featuring vocalist Vinnie Dombroski (Sponge), guitarist Drew Fortier, Grammy Award winning bassist David Ellefson, and drummer Mike Heller (Malignancy, Raven, Fear Factory).

The band formed in early 2020 initiated by demos from Fortier and Heller which caught the attention of frequent Fortier collaborator David Ellefson who joined the fold along with Sponge frontman Vinnie Dombroski to complete the lineup. The Lucid's debut self-titled album, was released October 15 and features 9 heavy hitting and emotionally charged tracks showcasing this eclectic quartet's unique sonic approach.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 20 - Clifton, NJ - Dingbatz

May 21 - New Bedford, MA - The Vault

May 26 - West Dundee, IL - Rochaus

May 27 - Westland, MI - The Token Lounge

May 28 - Akron, OH - Empire Concert Club