VIDEO: The Long and Short Of It Debut New Music Video

The Long and Short Of It, a Melbourne duo that blends contemporary and traditional country music, releases a new music video for their single "That's Why I'm Here." Among the members of the duo are David Baird and Patsy Toop OAM who have a long history of collaborating on modern and traditional country music sounds and styles.

In keeping with their commitment to creating songs that are indulged in rich storytelling, the "That's Why I'm Here" music video is from the perspective of a father raising his son and the powerful relationship they carry throughout life.

The band's new single "That's Why I'm Here" comes off their #1 chart-topping ARIA, self-penned album Midnight Choir, which charted tremendously well within the Australian and country music markets.

The album was produced by Emmy Award-winning Music Producer, Kenny Royster, who is notable for producing Luke Combs' number one hit, "Hurricane," and working with Michael Ray and Trace Adkins. The duo's unique way of blending the past and present into a concise, timeless piece of music is what sets them apart.

The music video perfectly captures the evolution we all face in life and how the next generation is given what the last cherished. In a story of great emotion and everlasting love, viewers are taken to the most-pure visions of admiration, and reminded of what love truly means. The message behind the song and music video is sincere, heartfelt, and real, giving viewers a story to feel.

As we get older, our perspective changes, and this narrative from a father to a son is written in a way that listeners can relate to.

'"That's Why I'm Here" is a song that was inspired by our co-writer, Kenny Royster. A story told about a father raising his child and the close bond that develops. The son becomes the carer for his father, looking after him until he passes. The son then takes solace in his faith." - The Long and Short Of It.

The "That's Why I'm Here" song hits home for many as it tells a visually compelling story that truly showcases the best that this award-winning duo has to offer. The family dynamic shown in the music video is reflective of one known globally, reaching a worldwide audience and gripping viewers from every demographic.

The Melbourne-based duo struck a chord, typing in elements of love, growth, heartbreak, and genuine appreciation for those who paved the way. Between the grand piano, smooth vocals, and a gorgeous resolution for the song to end on, this is definitely a track worth highlighting in the catalog of The Long and Short Of It.

Watch the new trailer here: