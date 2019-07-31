VIDEO: The Highwomen Perform 'Redesigning Women' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

The Highwomen-the new collaborative movement formed by Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Maren Morris and Amanda Shires-made their television debut last night performing their single "Redesigning Women" on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon".

Watch the performance below!

Both songs are from the collective's highly anticipated self-titled debut album, produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, which will be released September 6 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. New merchandise is now available through exclusive pre-order bundles via The Highwomen's official webstore. $4 from each bundle sale will be donated to She Is The Music-a nonprofit organization committed to driving inclusivity and equality for women in music with the goal of transforming the industry's landscape. More information can be found at https://sheisthemusic.org.

The Highwomen made their live debut last weekend at Newport Folk Festival. Of the landmark performance, and their only confirmed concert to date, Billboard praises, "set a sky-high standard with a performance that was the sum of its extraordinary parts," while Rolling Stone declares, "it was clear that country music's newest supergroup's first time on stage had been a triumph." The Highwomen also performed several songs with Dolly Parton at the festival as part of the all-female headline set curated by Carlile. Of the collaboration, Consequence of Sound proclaims, "now etched in legend as one of Newport Folk's most memorable moments...a lifetime musical zenith."Additionally, the women were recently featured on "CBS This Morning" with host Anthony Mason.

Continually demonstrating the importance of inclusion and collaboration, The Highwomen are joined by several guest musicians, vocalists and songwriters across the album. The project features Sheryl Crow (background vocals, bass), Yola (vocals, background vocals), Cobb (acoustic/electric guitar), Jason Isbell (acoustic/electric guitar), Phil Hanseroth (bass, background vocals), Tim Hanseroth (guitar, background vocals), Chris Powell (drums) and Peter Levin (piano and keyboards) with songs written by Carlile, Hemby, Morris, Shires, Isbell, the Hanseroth twins, Rodney Clawson, Lori McKenna, Miranda Lambert and Ray LaMontagne among many others.

"Anyone can be a Highwoman," Carlile notes. "It's about banding together, abandoning as much ego as humanly possible, holding one another up and amplifying other women every chance we get. Shoulder to shoulder. One push, one love."

Photo credit: Alysse Gafkjen





Related Articles View More Music Stories