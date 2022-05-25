VIDEO: The Happy Fits Share Official Music Video for 'Dance Alone'

After wrapping up two wildly successful tours and releasing an irresistible track "Dance Alone,", lively alt/indie-pop trio The Happy Fits release its accompanying official music video today shot at the Cameo Villa.

The Happy Fits will also be dancing across the pond to Europe and the UK this fall. In addition to the European & United Kingdom dates, the band will be performing at festivals across the U.S. this summer including Napa's BottleRock Festival and Milwaukee's Summerfest. Find a full list of dates below, with tickets on sale now here.

The upbeat track's visual, directed by Rahil Ashruff follows a woman, played by Lindsee Ann, finishing up some chores around the house, headphones on, rocking out to the track as if her surroundings and every care in the world disappear. It proves the track is good for everything, including bringing joy to life's most mundane tasks.

She eventually makes her way around the house, with Beverly Hills as the backdrop, only to find a house party happening in the backyard, featuring The Happy Fits in the midst of a live show, featuring actual Happy Fits fans in the crowd. It concludes as one might expect-she abandons the chores to surrender to the music as the trio proves to be incredibly irresistible.

"'Dance Alone' is about social anxiety and the fear of striking up a conversation," says Ross Monteith (guitarist/vocals). The video, however, is free of social anxiety, as the music serves as its antidote. The Happy Fits were able to reunite with Ashruff, as the director was behind the trio's equally entertaining 2021 visuals for "What Could Be Better," and "Get A Job," for what the band calls an unforgettable experience.

Cameo was delighted to host The Happy Fits and help bring the band closer to their fans. A spokesperson with Cameo notes, "Cameo virtually connects talented stars like The Happy Fits with their biggest fans everyday so we were thrilled to take this even further and in-person for the "Dance Alone" video. It was an honor to host The Happy Fits and their real-life fans at Cameo Villa to capture the excitement, joy and personal connection the song brings to life."

Much like previous releases, "Dance Alone," is the ideal companion to a lonely night, one that will brighten any mood and bring anyone to their feet. With a drum machine-backed beat by producer Ayad Al Adhamy, the track blooms from the subtle apprehension that comes with facing your feelings into a full-blown confidence booster.

Finding the balance between sincere and plain old fun, the band sings, "Heart is racing / You're to blame / I can't seem to find the words to say / I will never understand / How no one was there to hold your hand / Now, I'm gonna lose a chance / I just wanna ask you for this dance / 'Cause I don't wanna dance alone tonight."

Monteith, who played a central role in bringing this song to life, explains, "It's easy to say exactly what you want to someone in your mind but feelings can be a lot harder to express when you are face to face with them in reality. This song is one example of my inner dialogue when faced with that exact situation; a love song riddled with self doubt."

Calvin Langman (electric cellist/lead vocalist) says, "Everything about this song is a beautiful reflection of Ross' pure soul." After several rewrites, the band knew they needed to keep Monteith's verse, and had to figure out how to land on something that would stick.

Luke Davis (drums) recalls the moment they found it. "Late one night when we were all packing up still torn on the idea of the chorus, Ross almost jokingly blurted out "I don't wanna dance alone". The whole room stopped and we all waited a few moments until jumping right back in jamming on the melody for almost an hour. This chorus really brought together the rest of the vibe for the song and has become a personal favorite for all of us! "

Langman adds, "It felt so good to put into words how those many, many lonely nights in quarantine were spent, wishing to be back out on the streets dancing without a care."

A Journal of Musical Things called the track an "exuberant indie-rock song," while 1883 Magazine said the track, "features catchy guitar hooks, thoughtful lyricism and the song was inspired by how isolating in the pandemic has turned us all shy."

"Dance Alone" is the follow up track to lead single, "Changes," which debuted with Alt Nation. It's a track that sees the band stumbling through life and learning as they go. They also released its magnetically whimsical video, putting the whimsical personalities of the three bandmates on full display.

Teen Vogue praised the track when they added it to their Best New Music list, writing, "'Changes," both the record and its accompanying new music video, focus on how to preserve that love and light amid such a dreary reality. The Happy Fits' dedication to optimism is a musical silver lining..."

Coming off the hugely successful first leg of their nationwide tour, which sold out over 20 shows from LA to New York, The Happy Fits are swiftly moving through the second leg of the North American What Could Be Better Tour 2022 with support from Sarah & The Sundays, including a stop at Los Angeles' iconic Troubadour, where they played their discography in full for a packed, zealous crowd.

Plus, they're wrapping up over 20 dates as support for The Maine on their Spring U.S. tour. Next, they'll hit the stage at both Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta, GA and BottleRock Festival in Napa, CA, with the rest of their headline tour squeezed in between. Tickets are on-sale now.

Live videos like "She Wants Me (To Be Loved)" Live in Los Angeles, prove the band's palpable live energy and connection with their audiences is undeniable. This connection has brought The Happy Fits to over one million monthly listeners on Spotify, 85 million total streams, 7.5 million YouTube views, and 7k vinyl sales. Their music has topped Alt Nation's Critical Cut at #5 on the Alt18 Countdown, while holding #30 on the Alternative Radio Chart with their hit single, "Hold Me Down."

NPR's Ken Tucker included their sophomore album, What Could Be Better, in his Best Album of 2020 list at number 3, and Billboard named the Happy Fits as number 4 in their 12 Top New Artists for the Alternative category. Now, with over a million followers on TikTok and a steadily growing fanbase, 2022's tour is set to not only invite new listeners into the fold, but also give the original fan family the quintessential Happy Fits feeling that's as sweet as nature's candy.

The Happy Fits can't help but make everything more fun. Watch the latest video and don't worry about dancing alone. Grab tickets here to see the trio live this summer and fall. Learn more about Cameo here and for more on The Happy Fits, visit the band's website and find them on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay tuned for much more from the rising trio.

Watch the new music video here:

The Happy Fits Tour Summer/Fall 2022

May 28 - Napa, CA - BottleRock Festival

Jun. 15 - Louisville, KY - Headliners Music Hall

Jul. 7 - Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

Oct. 17 - Glasgow, UK - Attic

Oct. 18 - Manchester, UK - Night & Day

Oct. 19 - London, UK - Colours

Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE - Pratchwerk