VIDEO: The Gulps Release Official Video For 'Mirror Mirror'

The new video arrives as The Gulps prepare to get ‘On The Road’ themselves for a stretch of UK Tour Dates kicking off next week.

Feb. 20, 2023  

Ahead of their UK headline tour this February - THE GULPS - have released a mind-warping official video for new single "Mirror Mirror" (out now, via Guindilla Records).

A contorted cut that arrives as a more-than-apt accompaniment to their shapeshifting indie-rock track, the video for "Mirror Mirror" is just like stepping through a hall of infinity mirrors and "explores the diverse 'shards' of human character" according to director Eilera Ellie.

Opening with a long take of frontman Javier in his own world, watching himself and his band perform on TV while the space around him remains still, silent and empty, he is soon discovered and dragged from this internal space back onto the stage of the outside world.

Recorded against the backdrop of London's iconic Soho streets, Ellie adds:

"Many of us have a selection of alter-egos within us, putting various facets of our character on show when and where required. Similarly, within the video, scenes flicker between each band member 'lost' within their internal worlds, and being out on show for all to see. Each time they are in search of their one true self, until the two universes merge together."

Dropping like a disintegrating disco ball hanging by its final thread, the track itself is similarly changeable as it swings between the slick indie stylistics of The Strokes in one moment to the zaniness of The Lemon Twigs another, all while doggedly throwing-off the straight-jacket of convention at every given opportunity.

Laced with laissez-faire lyrics that take their cues from the carefree class of the beatnik generation, "Mirror Mirror" finds The Gulps inspired by one of literature's most liberating minds, Jack Kerouac, and fantasising about living a life less-ordinary.

As lead singer Javier Sola explains of the track:

"It's a fantasy poetry of a normal day. Influenced by Kerouac's book, On the Road, and its carefree attitude and sense of adventure. Trying to make the listeners feel reflected with the lyrics, looking at the mirror and feeling they're part of the hedonism of just another day."

The new video arrives as The Gulps prepare to get 'On The Road' themselves for a stretch of UK Tour Dates kicking off next week.. Taking in headline dates in London, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester, the band also warmed up for the tour with a support slot with Trampolene in Cardiff for Independent Venue Week.

The latest run of dates follows rave-received support slots with live-circuit staples such as Ash, Cast, Skinner Brothers, Carl Barat and Keir last year and directly follows a SOLD OUT national tour of Spain, which garnered much attention from national press. The full list of new dates are listed below.

"Mirror Mirror" quickly follows the 2022 hit "Candy", with The Gulps already earning key support from the likes of BBC Radio 6 and Radio X at radio, and high praise from tastemakers such as NME, Clash and Louder Than War. Released via the band's own Guindilla records, the quintet also recently signed a publishing deal with Mike Smith and Downtown Music.

Hailing from all corners of Europe and the Middle East, The Gulps are: frontman Javier Sola (Vox) and guitarist Juan Carlos Ruiz (both from a small town in La Rioja, Spain), bassist Simon Mouchard (from Nantes, France), rhythm guitarist Francesco Antonio Buffone (from Calabria in southern Italy) and drummer Raoul Khayat (from Beirut, Lebanon).

Currently based in Camden, The Gulps' notorious live shows led to them becoming the last signing of the legendary Steve Strange to X Ray Touring, before his death. They are also currently managed by Creation Records legend Alan McGee (Oasis / Primal Scream).

In 2022 Gulps collaborated with Ibis Hotel Group in a marketing campaign run by Unilad and have recently had their last single "Candy" featured in Made In Chelsea. Last year they went to Los Angeles to record with Danny Saber of Black Grape.

Their first single of 2023, "Mirror Mirror", was premiered by Chris Hawkins on BBC 6 Music, with further new music set to arrive later this year. The Gulps are also hitting the road for a UK headline tour with dates in LEEDS, GLASGOW and MANCHESTER this weekend. Full dates and details below.

THE GULPS - FEBRUARY 2023 TOUR DATES

17 - LEEDS, Oporto
18 - GLASGOW, Garage
19 - MANCHESTER, Castle Hotel



