VIDEO: The Delines Release Video For 'Surfers In Twilight'

The Portland, Oregon based country-soul group The Delines will release their third studio album, The Sea Drift, on vinyl on June 24, 2022 via their new American label home Jealous Butcher Records.

The cinematic 11-track album from the musical collaboration of Willy Vlautin (Richmond Fontaine) and Amy Boone (The Damnations) has received widespread critical acclaim including 4 star raves in Q, MOJO, UNCUT, Financial Times, and Record Collector.

Today they share their video for the brilliant "Surfers In Twilight". Filmed at Bocce studio, everything is stripped away but the musicians and their instruments, keeping the focus on the dark tale, the musicians' exquisite performances and Boone's emotive nuanced vocals embodying a woman watching her man getting arrested. "From the back of their car he glances at me and I can tell whatever they think he's done, he's guilty."

"Amy and I cut this live in the studio," Vlautin, The Delines' songwriter, recounts. "At that time we had been listening to a lot of spaghetti western records, and this is what came of it. Her vocals on this one just kill me. It's the story of a woman in a coastal town getting off work and walking down the street to see her husband thrown against a wall and handcuffed by the police. She doesn't know what he's done, but in her heart she knows he's done something."

The Delines will head out on a European tour in April then will play a hometown Vinyl Release Show in Portland, OR in June before heading back to Europe in July for another run of dates.

Watch the new music video here: