VIDEO: The Blessed Madonna Shares New Video for 'Serotonin Moonbeams'

Earlier this month, Marea Stamper, aka Kentucky-born, London-based artist, DJ, producer and club culture iconoclast The Blessed Madonna released her brand-new single "Serotonin Moonbeams."

Her first solo release since 2017's sumptuous disco house anthem "He Is The Voice I Hear," it features a joyous contribution from vocalist Uffie and sees Stamper deliver exactly what she's become known for: all-encompassing, celebratory, communal house music.

To celebrate the release of the new single, Stamper hosted a secret party at the infamous (and glorious) sweatbox venue 'The Bunker' in Deptford. Arming the partygoers with body-cams and a license to do absolutely anything they wanted, she set out to capture the very essence of the unbridled freedom that lies at the heart of the track.

With the help of director Loose, the video frantically depicts the beautiful chaos of club culture in all its sweaty, sleazy, glitter-filled glory - a sentiment best described by the teenage Blessed Madonna who we meet as the video starts - reporting live from a burgeoning American rave scene still in embryonic form, completely unaware of the effect it will have on every aspect of her life.

An overnight sensation two decades in the making, The Blessed Madonna is an artist whose career is woven into the fabric of dance music past, present and future.

Whether promoting illegal raves to 50 people in sweaty Kentucky basements as a teenager, headlining the biggest stages and festivals around the world, working alongside house legends like Frankie Knuckles or fearlessly taking on one of the most improbable, ambitious remix projects in recent times with Club Future Nostalgia (her collaborative album with pop icon Dua Lipa), The Blessed Madonna is synonymous with inclusive, unifying, cathartic dance music.

In recent years, The Blessed Madonna has channeled the emotions of millions as the vocalist on Fred again..'s lockdown anthem, "Marea (We Lost Dancing)", become the voice of Saturday night radio, been immortalized as a GTA5 character and provided remixes for the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Florence & The Machine and, improbably, Elton John. With "Serotonin Moonbeams" she is set to usher in a whole new era.

A stop-you-in-your-tracks moment in its own right, it's also the starting pistol for a run of new releases over the coming months; the first results from a year's worth of blood, sweat, tears and joy in the studio for 50 hours a week with some of her best friends. There are even rumors of a debut album. Watch this space.

Watch the new music video here: