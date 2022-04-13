VIDEO: The Band Camino Releases 'I Think I Like You' Music Video

Nashville pop-rock three piece The Band CAMINO have released the official music video to standout track "I Think I Like You," which appeared on their acclaimed self-titled debut album (Sept. 2021 via dblblk/Elektra Records).

The hilarious new visual, directed by Patrick Tracy (Dan + Shay, Halsey), showcases the group on-set at a classic 70s late-night TV show, dubbed the Later Than Late Show. Spencer Stewart (guitar/vocals) stars as the late-night host, while Jeffery Jordan (guitar/vocals) and Garrison Burgess (drums) play the featured guests.

In celebration of their debut LP, The Band CAMINO is currently on the first leg of their massive North American headline tour, dubbed THE TOUR CAMINO. The in-demand run of dates hits The Factory in Dallas tomorrow evening and concludes with a sold out show at Philadelphia's Franklin Music Hall on Saturday, April 30.

The Band CAMINO have undoubtedly cemented their status as one of the most exciting rising acts in music, with their live shows underscoring this point. With countless sold out headline concerts and festival appearances under their belt - not to mention an opening slot for Grammy Award® winning country duo Dan + Shay - the band's live delivery is a must-see.

QRO Magazine commented about the tour kickoff in Louisville, "You could feel the excitement in the room... It is very obvious how much The Band CAMINO cares about their fans and how special of a community they have created with their music." Choose901 also had the chance to check out their Memphis hometown show at The Orpheum Theatre in February, which they called "intimate and exhilarating while clearly displaying the energy and passion they bring to their music." The outlet also declared, "The Band CAMINO sounds identical, if not better, on stage than they do on their recorded tracks," and hailed them "increasingly impressive."

Watch the new music video here: