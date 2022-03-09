VIDEO: Telltale Shares 'Lie Your Way Out' Music Video

Rock band Telltale has today shared the music video for their latest single, "Lie Your Way Out."

The track comes off their forthcoming EP Lie Your Way Out, set to be released on March 25 via European label Rude Records. So far, the band has shared four songs from their EP - "Lie Your Way Out" was preceded by "COBAIN," "Slowburn," and "Out Of Control!". Stay tuned for more information here.

About the video, drummer Travis Slack shares, "When I was younger, I was admitted to an inpatient facility. The staff at the facility had an antiquated view on how to "help" us and often used physical and verbal violence. The only way you would be cleared for release was to lie your way out. I had to play pretend to be able to leave. Lie your way out was the motto for everyone at this facility. I was constantly hearing that phrase, seeing it written on walls or scratched into a bed frame. It's stuck with me ever since."

Like a John Hughes movie or a thrift store cardigan sweater, the driving rhythm and earnest melody of Telltale is both familiar and reinvigorating in equal measure.

The quartet crafts anthems that immediately connect with the kids who pack clubs and theaters to see newer bands like Neck Deep as well as the older set that cherish early records from Fall Out Boy and Lifetime, but with their own distinctive spin. All over the Richmond, Virginia based band's catalogue, Teltale spin stories that are as relatable as growing pains.

Telltale have steadily charted their own path through impassioned performances and friendly charm, supporting bands like Broadside, As It Is, Real Friends, Assuming We Survive, and Young Culture, both at home and on the road.

With heavy doses of saccharine sentiment and self-aware camp, these guys are perfecting the recipe. At a rapid pace, Telltale continues to carve a new heart into the solid tree of pop punk. They are fresh champions for the underdog, a group who makes the everyday soundtrack for the uninvited, brokenhearted, and cast aside.

Watch the new music video here: