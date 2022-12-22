VIDEO: Tayla Parx Premieres Animated Video for Holiday Song 'Ain't a Lonely Christmas (Remix)' With Bryson Tiller
The new animated video is now streaming online.
Grammy-nominated songwriter, singer, actress and businesswoman Tayla Parx premieres an animated video for her holiday song "Ain't A Lonely Christmas (Remix)" with Bryson Tiller.
Of the video, Parx says, "We really wanted to capture what the song meant for each of us in the video. Whether it's family, a new love or being around friends, the song is about experiencing these important moments together."
In addition, Parx will star as Donna Summer in the Casablanca Records biopic, Spinning Gold, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 31, 2023. Parx shares the screen with Wiz Khalifa, Jason Derulo, Pink Sweat$ and Ledisi who through their roles pay tribute to George Clinton, Ron Isley of the Isley Brothers, Bill Withers and Gladys Knight, respectively.
Earlier this year, Parx debuted her tracks "For What It's Worth?," "Flowers" and "Rich" to critical praise; Teen Vogue proclaimed, "Tayla Parx is my favorite underrated pop queen, just quietly creating hit after hit... she turns a fairly straightforward song about being scared to fully trust after heartbreak into a memorable ode to finding someone worth the risk," while Billboard furthered, "Guided by a layered guitar riff and heavy beats, Parx demonstrates a self-confidence within the care she puts into each syllable uttered on 'Rich.'"
Stay tuned for more to come soon, as Parx is currently working on a new project, which will be released in 2023 via her own TaylaMade Records.
Tayla Parx has established herself as a history-making behind-the-scenes force with a discography streamed over 1 billion times and counting. Winner of Billboard's 2019 "Hitmaker" Award, Parx was the first female songwriter to have three simultaneous Top 10 songs-Ariana Grande's "7 rings" and "thank u, next" and Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes"-in the Hot 100 since 2014. Last year, Parx released her album Coping Mechanisms via TaylaMade / Atlantic Records, the follow-up to her acclaimed 2019 debut album We Need To Talk.
Parx notably penned a total of six tracks on Grande's blockbuster album Positions, including "34+35" and "pov," not to mention co-writing the double-platinum track "Love Lies" for Khalid and Normani, Anderson.Paak's "Tints (featuring Kendrick Lamar)" and Dua Lipa's "It Ain't Me." Most recently, Dan and Shay's "Glad You Exist" peaked at #1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart while For King & Country's "Relate" debuted on the Hot Christian Songs chart, marking the first chart appearance for the group.
In addition, her Grammy Award-nominated catalog consists of songwriting contributions on Justin Bieber's Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe), HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, John Legend's Bigger Love, Janelle Monáe's Dirty Computer, Christina Aguilera's "Like I Do (featuring GoldLink)," The Internet's "Ego Death" and the film Hairspray.
In 2021, Parx launched TaylaMade, Inc., a new umbrella company housing Parx's ventures: Parx Publishing, Parx Studios, 3020 Management and lifestyle brand Trailer Parx. She was also selected to be a member of the YouTube Black Voices Music Class of 2023.
Watch the new music video here:
