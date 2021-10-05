VIDEO: Superlove Release Music Video for 'Save Yourselves'

Bristol's Superlove have released a brand new single and music video, "Save Yourselves".

The song was born at a time when UK politics were in turmoil and social media proved itself to be an intense platform for the consumption of information. Superlove singer Jacob Rice felt he was being bombarded with too much information, too many opinions and not enough facts, and it became a sea of confusion.

"This song was just trying to express some frustration in feeling so overwhelmed by everything we watch, read online and see on TV," Rice said in a statement. "Writing 'Save Yourselves' also had us thinking, what would we do if everything absolutely went to s? I like to think we would both just go and sit in a forest, out the way of everything with a fire going and just laugh at what a state we got ourselves into. We're honestly so excited this song is actually coming out as I remember listening to the demo over and over again thinking oh my god this song is so addictive to listen to haha, we hope people feel the same!"

Watch the new music video here: