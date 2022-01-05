VIDEO: St. Vincent Performs '...At the Holiday Party' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

St. Vincent took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden with a performance of "...At the Holiday Party" last night. The track is from her Grammy-nominated album, Daddy's Home.

Watch the new performance below!

Daddy's Home was released May 14, 2021 on Loma Vista Recordings, to raves including "In an industry crowded with artists who claim singularity, there is perhaps no musician more deserving of the label than St. Vincent" (Interview), "St. Vincent's sound is more electric than ever" (Los Angeles), "St. Vincent has gotten to the point where we can't look away, because there's just nobody in indie pop quite like Annie Clark" (Paste)-not to mention early best of 2021 nods from USA Today, Variety, Entertainment Weekly, Uproxx, Flood, the AV Club and more.

Having spent much of 2021 being brought to life by St. Vincent and the Down and Out Downtown Band on the stages of venues including Radio City Music Hall and the Hollywood Bowl, Daddy's Home is currently racking up year-end best-of accolades from the likes of The Guardian and Rolling Stone - with the latter adding, "Slinky, smart, and gloriously down-and-out, St. Vincent's latest brings us back to the New York of the Velvet Underground... Our generation's rock & roll chameleon, Annie Clark delves into her formerly incarcerated father's record collection to deliver Bowie- and Prince-esque tunes that are simultaneously utterly her own..."