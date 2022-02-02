VIDEO: Sondre Lerche Releases Video for 'Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All'

Today, Sondre Lerche released the official video for "Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All" from his forthcoming double album Avatars of Love which will be released on April 1, 2022 via PLZ / InGrooves.

The album features guest performances by CHAI, Felicia Douglass (Dirty Projectors), Mary Lattimore, Rodrigo Alarcon, Ana Müller, and more. Avatars of Love is now available for pre-order on special edition double vinyl and double CD with a 20 page booklet.

"We filmed this in just a couple of hours in my bungalow in Hollywood. I was sitting playing the song in the very spot where I sat and wrote the song just a little over a year earlier," explains Lerche.

"I was back in my home in LA for the first time since before the pandemic, yet again sentimental for new things, reasons and memories. It never ends, I suppose. The filming of this video felt like a ritual of goodbye, just like the song had felt when I write. We used some old footage Jon had shot from a few years back when I invited him over to hear the Patience album. Jon spins poetry out of the most everyday footage. And here we were again in the same little room, but everything was so very different."

Last month, Lerche announced his sprawling new album Avatars of Love with the release of "Cut" and "Turns Out I'm Sentimental After All," which were embraced by BrooklynVegan, Cool Hunting, Stereogum, Under The Radar and more. The songs follow the recent release of "Dead Of The Night" which appears on the forthcoming album.

Avatars of Love was made in Lerche's home country of Norway following what he thought would be a temporary move from Los Angeles in March of 2020. Where his last album Patience took more than seven years to write and record, Avatars of Love was completed over the course of a year. Rather than let the songs pile up, Lerche began recording each track as soon as he finished writing it, working with a variety of musicians and producers back in Bergen along with international collaborators via the internet.

"This is without a doubt the biggest, boldest, most complex thing I've ever done," Lerche reflects. "At the same time, it was also the easiest, most natural, and most liberating. As an artist, it's the kind of project you always dream about."

In April, Lerche will kick off his European and US tour with special guest mmeadows. The tour will make stops in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and more.

Tour Dates

4/09/22 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

4/10/22 - Amsterdam, NL - Tuinzaal

4/13/22 - Dublin, IE - Pepper Cannister Church

4/15/22 - Manchester, UK - Gullivers

4/16/22 - London, UK - The Grace

4/17/22 - Paris, FR - 1999

4/18/22 - Zurich, CH - Photobastei

4/19/22 - Milano, IT - Biko

4/29/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

4/30/22 - Seattle, WA - Crocodile *

5/01/22 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir *

5/03/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel *

5/05/22 - Los Angeles, A - Masonic Lodge *

5/06/22 - San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

5/07/22 - Palm Springs, CA - The Alibi *

5/08/22 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

5/10/22 - Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf *

5/11/22 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre *

5/12/22 - Denver, CO - Swallow Hill *

5/14/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway *

5/15/22 - Chicago, IL - City Winery *

5/17/22 - Ann Arbor, MI - The Ark *

5/20/22 - Boston, MA - City Winery *

5/21/22 - New York, NY - LPR *

5/22/22 - Pawling, NY - Daryl's House

5/24/22 - Philadelphia, PA - City Winery *

5/25/22 - Washington, DC - City Winery *

5/27/22 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery *

5/28/22 - Louisville, NY - Zanzabar *

5/29/22 - Nashville, TN - City Winery *

* w/ mmeadows