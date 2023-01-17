VIDEO: Silversun Pickups & Butch Vig (SSVU) Share 'David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes' Music Video

Recently, Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig joined forces under the name SSVU, an art rock band examining pop culture through existential true-life encounters, and today the band shares the music video for "David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes," directed by Michael Feerick. Both the band and Butch Vig star in the video and you can watch it now.

For Record Store Black Friday, SSVU released a limited edition (2,500) 7" vinyl record that includes "David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes" as well as their song "Suzanne Ciani."

Said the band about their formation, ""There was so much kinetic energy during the making of Physical Thrills and sometimes it needs a place to live. While we were listening to BV talk about his adventures with the famous, we would bounce around and start turning them into songs. And just like that, SSVU."" The 7" is available in select record stores, and the two songs are available digitally now.

Physical Thrills the latest album by Silversun Pickups, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now and Brian Aubert shares: "This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation.

A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere.

But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn't give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it's a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn't care. Little rascal." Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Silversun Pickups recently confirmed additional headlining tour dates in February and March in support of their forthcoming album, Physical Thrills (August 19th, New Machine Recordings). Tickets for all dates are now on sale here. Silversun Pickups have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all.

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 17, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

Sun, Feb 19, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine

Mon, Feb 20, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel

Tue, Feb 21, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Thu, Feb 23, 2023 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theater

Fri, Feb 24, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

Sat, Feb 25, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Radio Show

Tue, Feb 28, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Thu, Mar 2, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

Sat, Mar 4, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre

Sun, Mar 5, 2023 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill's

Mon, Mar 6, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Tue, Mar 7, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues

Thu, Mar 9, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's