Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Silversun Pickups & Butch Vig (SSVU) Share 'David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes' Music Video

For Record Store Black Friday, SSVU released a limited edition (2,500) 7” vinyl record.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Recently, Silversun Pickups and Butch Vig joined forces under the name SSVU, an art rock band examining pop culture through existential true-life encounters, and today the band shares the music video for "David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes," directed by Michael Feerick. Both the band and Butch Vig star in the video and you can watch it now.

For Record Store Black Friday, SSVU released a limited edition (2,500) 7" vinyl record that includes "David Lynch Has a Painting Made of Flies Eyes" as well as their song "Suzanne Ciani."

Said the band about their formation, ""There was so much kinetic energy during the making of Physical Thrills and sometimes it needs a place to live. While we were listening to BV talk about his adventures with the famous, we would bounce around and start turning them into songs. And just like that, SSVU."" The 7" is available in select record stores, and the two songs are available digitally now.

Physical Thrills the latest album by Silversun Pickups, which was produced by Butch Vig, is out now and Brian Aubert shares: "This record is alive. It sits somewhere in between a collection of songs and an imaginary friend. A friend that from March of 2020 to April of 2021 would not only introduce itself to me but keep me company through that time of intense isolation.

A friend that would remind me that in this instance, the whole world was feeling the same way as well. A comforting, playful, sometimes frightened, often delighted friend. A friend that was finally introduced to Butch Vig, once we got vaccinated, and blew through his studio like a tornado made of cotton candy, leaving little pieces of residue everywhere.

But most importantly, this friend REALLY doesn't give a f. I know. That sounds brash. I just mean it's a thing that is truly free. And now, this little living head space no longer visits me. I visit it through this album. I hope you like it. My friend wouldn't care. Little rascal." Physical Thrills is available for purchase on all formats here.

Silversun Pickups recently confirmed additional headlining tour dates in February and March in support of their forthcoming album, Physical Thrills (August 19th, New Machine Recordings). Tickets for all dates are now on sale here. Silversun Pickups have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold will go to the PLUS1 x Noise For Now Reproductive Health Access Fund supporting access to reproductive rights and services for all.

Watch the new music video here:

Silversun Pickups Tour Dates

Fri, Feb 17, 2023 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
Sun, Feb 19, 2023 - Knoxville, TN - Mill & Mine
Mon, Feb 20, 2023 - Asheville, NC - Orange Peel
Tue, Feb 21, 2023 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Thu, Feb 23, 2023 - McKees Rock, PA - Roxian Theater
Fri, Feb 24, 2023 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts
Sat, Feb 25, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Radio Show
Tue, Feb 28, 2023 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Thu, Mar 2, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
Sat, Mar 4, 2023 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theatre
Sun, Mar 5, 2023 - Ft Worth, TX - Tannahill's
Mon, Mar 6, 2023 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Tue, Mar 7, 2023 - Houston, TX - House of Blues
Thu, Mar 9, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's



IAMX Unveils Two Tours & Albums For 2023 Photo
IAMX Unveils Two Tours & Albums For 2023
On stage the band, comprised of Corner and logtime live collaborators Janine Gezang (vocals, keys, bass) and Jon Siren (drums), will combine muscular classics from throughout the expansive IAMX catalog with the bold new material of Fault Lines. Fans can expect the awe of IAMX’s psycho-sexual, explosive and passionate performance.
St. Paul & the Broken Bones Add New Dates to North American Tour Photo
St. Paul & the Broken Bones Add New Dates to North American Tour
St. Paul & The Broken Bones add new dates to their 2023 North American headline tour. The new shows will bring the much-lauded eight piece—led by Paul Janeway—to Macon, Georgia’s Hargray Capitol Theatre; Greenville, South Carolina’s Peace Pavilion; Augusta, Georgia’s Miller Theater and Wilmington, North Carolina’s Greenfield Lake Amphitheater.
RUSTON KELLY Announces New Album The Weakness Photo
RUSTON KELLY Announces New Album 'The Weakness'
Tennessee-based artist Ruston Kelly has announced the release of his third album, The Weakness, a blisteringly honest but profoundly hopeful body of work that ultimately reveals our vast potential to create strength and beauty from the most painful of experiences. Pre-order for the album is available now and check out upcoming concert dates!
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates Photo
Kitchen Dwellers Announce Spring 2023 Tour Dates
The Bozeman, MT, Americana alt/bluegrass band Kitchen Dwellers have announced their 17-date 2023 Spring Tour with support from Nashville’s Sicard Hollow. The tour kicks off on April 12 in Davenport, IA at Raccoon Motel. The newly announced dates will take the band through the midwest, southeast, and northeast, before wrapping up in Milwaukee.

From This Author - Michael Major


BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'BANNERS Delivers New EP 'I Wish I Was Flawless, I'm Not' Alongside New Single 'In Your Universe'
January 13, 2023

Following a flurry of raw and heartfelt offerings these last few months, including “Easy,” “Perfectly Broken,” “Keeps Me Going,” and “Happier,” Liverpool native Michael Nelson, aka BANNERS. returns with his eagerly-awaited new EP I Wish I Was Flawless, I’m Not, alongside the mesmerizing new single 'In Your Universe.”
Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'Villages Share Lively New Single 'Play the Fiddle All Night'
January 13, 2023

Canadian folk-rock quartet Villages have shared their new single “Play the Fiddle All Night,” the next offering from their upcoming album Dark Island, out via Sonic Records. Propelled by masterful rich instrumentation and timeless Celtic music influences, “Play the Fiddle All Night” arrived with a behind-the-scenes music video.
Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+Morgan Freeman Joins LIONESS Series on Paramount+
January 13, 2023

Paramount+ has announced that Academy Award® winner Morgan Freeman will join the cast of the upcoming original series LIONESS alongside series lead and executive producer Zoe Saldaña, Academy Award winner and executive producer Nicole Kidman, and Laysla De Oliveira. Freeman will play Edwin Mullins, the United States secretary of state.
ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'ROYEL OTIS Announce New EP & Release New Single 'I Wanna Dance With You'
January 13, 2023

Sofa Kings spans seven tracks of sunny alt-pop, and is a progressive step forward from the infectious melodies and quick-witted songwriting the pair have swiftly become known for over the last couple of years. Produced by Chris Collins and Royel Otis, the EP promises to continue captivating fans with visceral stories atop guitar-fuzzed haze.
Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'Billy Lockett Releases New Single 'Miss Missing You'
January 13, 2023

The video, directed by James Green, sees a passionate dance from Alex Morton and Hannah Mason, who express the story of two lovers reconnecting through movement after taking it for granted, “I love the connection the dancers have with each other, it feels so real and natural, and the video has the perfect balance of magic and simplicity.
share