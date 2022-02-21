VIDEO: Shania Twain Joined On Stage By Coldplay's Chris Martin During Las Vegas Residency

The Las Vegas Residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, Shania Twain was joined on stage by Coldplay's Chris Martin. With Chris on piano and Shania on guitar, the pair treated the audience to a performance of the Coldplay hit "Fix You" and Shania's classic "You're Still the One."

"Saturday night a dream came true for me," said Shania. "Chris Martin, one of my heroes, joined me on stage for FIX YOU and YOU'RE STILL THE ONE. It was an absolute highlight of my life. I'm still pinching myself!"

Shania recently announced the final dates for her residency show. In addition to the three remaining February performances - February 23, 25 and 26 - Shania's final performances will be held June 10 - 25 and Aug. 26 - Sept. 10, 2022.