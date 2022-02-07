VIDEO: Selena Gomez & Coldplay Premiere 'Let Someone Go' Music Video

Coldplay have today premiered the video for Let Somebody Go, their heart-wrenching new single with Grammy-nominated singer Selena Gomez.

The stunning, Escher-inspired video was directed by Dave Meyers and co-conceived / choreographed by Yoann Bourgeois.

Let Somebody Go is taken from Coldplay's hit album Music Of The Spheres, which has already surpassed more than a billion total streams.

The single is the follow-up to My Universe, which made history as the first Billboard Hot 100 #1 by two co-billed lead groups, Coldplay also became the first British band ever to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with the collaboration.

Watch the new music video here: