VIDEO: Sam Fender Releases 'Spit of You' Music Video Featuring Stephen Graham

Sam Fender is pleased to share the video for his poignant new single, "Spit Of You." The video features British actor Stephen Graham in the role of Sam's father in a tear-jerking reflection of a fractured relationship between father and son.

The video was directed by the award-winning Philip Barantini (Band of Brothers, Chernobyl, Humans). The trio have worked together on the forthcoming one-shot feature film, Boiling Point, which premieres at the BFI London Film Festival later this month.

Sam shared in a statement, "Stephen Graham is genuinely one of the best actors this country has ever seen, and such a lovely bloke. I'm fing so buzzing about it, it's so beast! I was out of my comfort zone but it was the most amazing experience I've ever had. Thanks so much to Phil Barantini for making this beauty come to life."

The video is shared just days ahead of the Sam's eagerly anticipated second album, Seventeen Going Under, released this Friday via Interscope.

Spit Of You is another profound and proud song plucked directly from the heart, a rich source of inspiration for the majority of Seventeen Going Under. It examines Sam's relationship with his father and, in turn, relays experiences and memories that feel wholly relatable. It's a stirring reflection on a relationship that has had both bright days and cloudy ones too, hinged largely around their communication or the lack thereof.

Watch the music video here: