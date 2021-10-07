VIDEO: Rogue Premiere Music Video for 'Serpent Syndicate'

Progressive metalcore band, Rogue, unveil their newest single, "Serpent Syndicate." As the closing track on their upcoming EP, Phantom, due out October 22.

"Serpent Syndicate" is a grand finale, "leaving no room to the imagination that this is the end of the story we have set out to tell," the band shared in a statement.

Introspective, somber, and bittersweet - all unsuspecting words that can be used to describe Rogue's return with their new record Phantom. Loyal listeners of the band have grown to expect the scrutinization of political structures and metaphysical realities atop pummeling guitar riffs from the progressive metalcore act. However, rather than repeating history, Phantom represents a band staring death in the face and not being afraid of what comes next.

Amidst a worldwide paradigm shift, singles "Viper" and "Serpent Syndicate" arose from a place of sorrow, leading the band down a darker path both sonically and individually. Instead of peeling back the curtain on global leaders during an unprecedented pandemic, the band looked inward to explore their emotions of defeat and hopelessness. Through a cathartic creative process, the band forged on resiliently to conclude the story begun three years ago in their debut track "Meta."

Watch the video here: