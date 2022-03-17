VIDEO: Riley Pearce Releases 'Nostalgia' Music Video

Indie singer/songwriter Riley Pearce has shared his charming new single along with a wistfully nostalgic video for "Nostalgia," from his debut full-length album, The Water & The Rough, set for release June 10, 2022, pre-order here.

Written from a trip Riley took with his family, the lyrics feature introspective storytelling wrapped around a warm acoustic melody. Riley shares, "'Nostalgia' was born from a camping trip my brother and I took to Jurien Bay, a few hours north of Perth where we used to holiday as kids. We both hadn't been for years, and it was a nice little nostalgia trip, reminiscing about the times and how things had changed with the town and with ourselves."

The accompanying video captures Pearce's journey of creating his debut record, The Water & The Rough, the spirit, the people, the team, everyone that was involved. "This video will always be a nice little bit of nostalgia to help me remember that time and process," shares Riley Pearce.

There's an ease to the music Riley makes. That's testament to how effortlessly he became a songwriter. Watching his dad in cover bands inspired him to pick up the guitar. By 17, he was busking at local farmer's markets-playing Dire Straits and Jack Johnson covers but sneaking in a few original folky compositions about what he saw around him or the relationships he had formed.

Riley attended the University of Western Australia, where he studied marketing and finance, then shifted to the music business, which inspired him to make even more original music. "My grades took a hit," he says, laughing, "but I did graduate!" With that mix of talent and business acumen, early songs, such as the gorgeously escapist "Brave," landed on influential music blogs, and pivotally, on Spotify. And that's how he built his loyal grassroots following. "I'm always so amazed when I play a show, and someone is like, 'I've driven three to four hours to see you play. Your music means so much to one person. It's the most humbling and amazing thing. A little nugget of inspiration to keep me going."

