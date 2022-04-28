VIDEO: Rare Americans Share 'Wild Imagination' Music Video

Fresh off their completely sold out first ever tour of North America, Rare Americans are excited for today's release of the RA3: Jamesy Boy & The Screw Loose Zoo (Deluxe Edition), out now via EMPIRE.

The deluxe edition features four previously unreleased tracks, including the new single "Wild Imagination '', for which a lyric video was released today via the band's massively popular (680k+ subscribers and growing) YouTube channel. Earlier this month, the band gave a window into their recent tour with the video for another deluxe edition single "Flashback", showcasing the amped up crowds and the lines of excited fans that formed outside venues hours in advance of doors at each date.

Never a group to rest on their laurels, Rare Americans are set to spend the rest of the year on the road with upcoming shows in Europe and the UK this summer, and another massive run of dates in the United States this fall here. Tickets are going fast, with their London, Manchester and Birmingham UK shows already completely sold out and low ticket warnings across Europe.

Completely selling out a first ever North American tour months in advance (even after adding additional shows and upgrading venus in certain markets) is only one part of the incredible story behind the band, which has grown a massive and passionate fanbase with their all-in-it melodicism and inventive audio/visual storytelling.

Their music and message has resonated with a new generation of music fans, cementing them as a force to be reckoned with. Bandleader James Priestner and his gang of misfits draw inspiration from a myriad of genres while keeping true to what makes them unique: Telling crooked and catchy stories that relatably reflect the bizarre and sometimes heartbreaking realities of modern life.

Since their debut in 2018, the band has amassed over 350M+ global streams, 2M+ social media followers, 1.35M Spotify monthly listeners and 680K YT subscribers, a 2020 Juno for their song "Brittle Bones Nicky", a song featured in Warner's Scoob! The Movie soundtrack, and a spot on the Billboard Top 100 album charts for their album RA2.

A large part of the band's appeal has been their use of visual media to tell the gripping stories behind their songs. Rare Americans have gone all in on building an animated universe to pair with their musical output, making their fandom unique among other contemporary artists when it comes to how they engage with the group's catalog.

Their fanbase is invested in the world Rare Americans have created across their various releases, following the group and their music in a way that could be mistaken for how devotees of the MCU or Rick and Morty obsess over those series. Recently, Rare Americans announced an investment in this approach, launching Crooked City Studios in partnership with the award-winning Toronto based independent animation studio Solis Animation.

The two parties had already collaborated on 16 animated narrative music videos for Rare Americans and have big plans for the future together, including two original animation projects "Crooked City" and "Brittle Bones Nicky".

Rare Americans began its journey while James and his older brother of 11 years Jared, a co-writer but not performing member in the band, wv write some songs together," to which Jared responded, "f that, what about an entire album?"

A week and a half later, the two of them had created 15 songs in what would later become their eponymously-titled debut album. Since then, Rare Americans have rounded out the crew with the addition of Slovak guitarists Lubo Ivan and Jan Cajka, and drummer Duran Ritz.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Tour Dates

2022 Tour Dates:

JUNE

06 - Vienna, AT @ Chelsea

07 - Budapest, HU @ Akvarium

09 - Warsaw, PL @ Hydrozagadka

11 - Bratislava, SK @ Tehelne Pole Stadium (Lovestream Festival)

12 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

13 - Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell (Low Ticket Warning)

15 - Munich, DE @ Orangehouse

16 - Hamburg, DE @ Nochtpeicher

17 - Hradec Králové, CZ @ Rock For People

19 - Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

21 - Leuven, BE @ Het Depot

22 - Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

24 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Café (SOLD OUT)

25 - Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute 3 (SOLD OUT)

27 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly (SOLD OUT)

28 - London, UK @ Camden Assembly

29 - Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

SEPTEMBER

07 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

08 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

10 - Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Midtown

11 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

14 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theater

15 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

17 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

18 - Tucson, AZ @ Hotel Congress

20 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

21 - El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

23 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

24 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

25 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

27 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall Downstairs

28 - New Orleans, LA @ The Parish

29 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

30 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

OCTOBER

01 - Miami, FL @ Gramps

04 - Durham, NC @ Motorco

07 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

08 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage

09 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Music Hall

12 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

13 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

18 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

20 - Omaha NE @ Slowdown

22 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

24 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

25 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory