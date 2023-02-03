Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Parker McCollum Releases Music Video For His Current Single 'Handle On You'

It's the first release for McCollum in 2023 is his latest music video for his single.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Last year proved to be a breakthrough year for Country music star, Parker McCollum - scoring major music accolades (ACM and CMT Awards), RIAA multi-Platinum and Gold certifications, two #1 hit singles and a non-stop touring schedule. Now, he is poised to take on this year with renewed energy and is setting his sights on the biggest year of his career yet.

The first release for McCollum in 2023 is his latest music video for his single, "Handle On You," which is currently in the Top 15 at Country Radio and has surpassed 80 Million global streams to date. Directed by Jim Wright, the beautifully shot video gives insight into the push and pull of balancing a career that you love but takes you away from home and the people closest to you - striking a middle ground with humble perspective.

"Shot half of the video at a sold out show in my hometown - 20,000 people at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Shot the other half at our Family Ranch in East Texas. Seemed like the perfect opportunity to get to come home and showcase, on-camera, the place I love the most while doing what I love to do the most.

I love this song and wrote it with my buddy Monty Criswell and I feel like we really kind of went in a different direction with it from my other songs. Putting this thing on film and giving the viewers a look into my life at home and on the road was an important visual for me to have go along with the track. So, in short, I love every bit of it and hope the fans dig it. Can't wait for it to be out!" - Parker McCollum

About Parker McCollum:

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Parker McCollum released his major label debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy, with MCA Nashville. The album follows his Hollywood Gold EP which was met with widespread critical acclaim and became the top-selling debut Country EP of 2020.

McCollum earned his first-ever No. 1 hit with his double-platinum certified premiere single, "Pretty Heart," and his follow-up gold certified single, "To Be Loved By You," also hit No. 1 on the charts. "To Be Loved By You" was also the only debut single to ship to radio and peak at No.1 in 2020. In November of 2021, McCollum made his first late-night TV appearance performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

McCollum has been named an 'Artist to Watch' by Rolling Stone, Billboard, SiriusXM, CMT, RIAA, and more with American Songwriter noting, "The Texas native teeters on the edge of next-level superstardom." MusicRow listed McCollum as their 2021 Breakout Artist of the Year and Apple also included him as one of their all-genre "Up Next Artists" Class of 2021.

A dedicated road warrior, McCollum made his debut at the famed Grand Ole Opry in 2021 and he already sells out venues across the country (over 40 sold out shows nationwide in 2021) including record-breaking crowds in Dallas (20,000), The Woodlands (16,500), Austin (7500+), Lubbock (7700+), Jackson, MS (5000+), Kearney, NE (3000+), Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, and three nights at Fort Worth's iconic Billy Bob's Texas. In March of this year McCollum made his debut at RODEOHOUSTON to a sold-out crowd with over 73,000 tickets sold.

He also made a dream come true by performing at Austin City Limits for the first time and will be kicking-off their 2023 season. McCollum earned his first ACM award for New Male Artist of the Year in March 2022 in Las Vegas. McCollum also won his first CMT "Breakthrough Video of the Year" award, a fully fan-voted honor, in April 2022. Last year, Parker also scored his first-ever CMA Award as a nominee in the "New Artist of the Year" category.



