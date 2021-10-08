VIDEO: Noah Gundersen Releases 'Atlantis (feat. Phoebe Bridgers)' Music Video from New Album

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Noah Gundersen releases his new album, "A Pillar of Salt" today.

Gundersen's fifth solo LP and first new album in more than two years, A Pillar of Salt is accompanied by a video for his song by today's premiere, "Atlantis (Featuring Phoebe Bridgers)" available now at all digital platforms.

Gundersen and Bridgers are long-time friends, with Bridgers recently telling NPR, "I've been a Noah Gundersen fan since I was a teenager. He changed the way I write music, made me more comfortable with being honest in my songs. Getting to sing with him was like getting pulled onstage by your favorite band during a show."

Gundersen will celebrate the arrival of A Pillar of Salt with a solo headline tour, getting underway October 9 and 10 with a two-night residency at The Soiled Dove Underground in Denver, CO; two- and three-night stands continue across the US through mid-December. Much of the tour is already sold out, including multiple shows in Decatur, GA, FT. Worth, TX, New York City, Nashville, Evanston, and Seattle. The UK and European dates will follow in March 2022.

Watch the music video for "Atlantis" here: