VIDEO: Nija Shares 'On Call' Music Video

Capitol Records recording artist Nija captures the dizzying effect of a recurring, post-last call rendezvous in the official video for her new single, "On Call." She shot the clip in Los Angeles with director Jay R. Weneta (Lil Uzi Vert, Yung Bleu), who also helmed the video for her previous single, "Finesse." Jonathan Coria produced.

"On Call," which was produced by Ambezza (Drake, Future, Tinashe) and Larkin Noir, earned widespread praise upon its release last month. VIBE observed, "Nija has been one to watch." Rated R&B said, "Nija's 'On Call' is one of those songs that hits you right away." Essence, UPROXX and others also highlighted the song in their coverage of notable new releases.

Nija gave a stripped-down live performance of "On Call" for the Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022 series. View HERE. She also performed her debut single, "Ease My Mind (Come Over)."

After dropping her first three singles in 2021, Nija has been hinting of more music to come by posting snippets on YouTube and TikTok and sharing playlists on Spotify and TIDAL. Spotify recently tapped Nija for a billboard in New York City's Times Square that announced the launch of its new feature, Lyrics, which allows fans to engage with music on a deeper, more intimate level, and share their favorite lyrics to social channels.

Born in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits before she had even turned 21 Rolling Stone called her "one of music's most sought-after songwriters." Now - at 23 - the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor is gaining widespread acclaim for her own music and relishing in the freedom to fully express herself.

InStyle noted, "Nothing is stopping Nija" and placed her on its "Badass 50," a list of women who making the world a better place in 2021. VIBE hailed her as "a vocal talent whose sultry tone brings her lyrics to life." Tipping her as a breakout artist on the rise, People said, "the brain behind some of the biggest hits...is now ready to make a name for herself."

Watch the new music video here: