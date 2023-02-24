VIDEO: Niall Horan Shares Music Video for New Single 'Heaven'

Multiplatinum global superstar Niall Horan shares the cinematic music video for his soaring new single "Heaven." The chart-topping artist wrote the track with John Ryan and Joel Little, who also produced, and Tobias Jesso Jr. Horan recorded the song in Southern California.

The song marked a momentous return for Horan as his first solo material in nearly three years. Upon impact last week, it bowed as the highest new entry on both the Spotify Global Chart and Spotify US Chart.

It also achieved the highest-volume streaming day of his solo career thus far. Right out of the gate, Rolling Stone declared "Niall Horan's certified lover boy era has commenced." While Billboard notes "'Heaven,' which previews third album The Show, reaches for eternal love with a vocal elasticity and guitar chug that play off each other with ease."

The accompanying visual seamlessly translates the scope of the song to the screen. Shot in Los Angeles by director Dylan Knight, it evokes Horan's energy and charisma with an impressive performance vignette alongside musician Emilia Schmier who accompanies Horan on drums.

Niall Horan said, "One thing I've learned over the years is that society loves to pressure us into reaching certain milestones by a certain age. Whether that's getting married or anything else that really should be based on our own instincts. As I've gotten older I've tried to let go of those expectations and just follow my heart. The chorus of this song is saying that what I have in my life currently is amazing. So it would be crazy to ruin that by giving into outside pressures."

Horan will pay a visit to "Late Night with Seth Meyers" on Monday, February 27, and join "The Voice" as a new coach for Season 23, which premieres on March 6 on NBC. He appeared last week on "The Kelly Clarkson Show." Horan will make his festival debut at Boston Calling on May 26. He'll also be performing at summer festivals around the globe, including Pinkpop and Isle of Wight. See below for itinerary.

Originally from Mullingar, Ireland, Horan has sold over 80 million records and toured the globe multiple times as part of the iconic One Direction. His full-length solo debut Flicker entered the Billboard 200 at No. 1 in October 2017 and contained the 3x RIAA Platinum single "Slow Hands" and the 2x RIAA Platinum "This Town."

The album hit the top 10 in 20 countries total. With combined global streams surpassing eight billion, Flicker has gone Platinum in five countries (including the U.S.) and Gold in additional seven countries. Heartbreak Weather followed in 2020 and topped the U.K.'s Official Albums chart and Billboard's Top Album Sales tally.

American Songwriter noted, "Horan guns right for the eye of heartbreak's storm...He feels the sting quite viscerally, yet instead of writhing around in his misery, he fashions his acoustic guitar in new smoldering settings or opts to dance it out into the wee hours of the morning."

Watch the new music video here: