VIDEO: New Rules Release New Music Video After Signing With New Label

UK/Irish trio New Rules have announced their signing to Elektra Records. The news is heralded by the release of single "Really Wanna Dance With You," which is available now on all streaming platforms.

On the track, breezy acoustic guitars and the group's signature three-part harmonies underline a recollection of mustering enough courage to break the ice with an attractive stranger at the other end of the bar. "Really Wanna Dance With You" arrives alongside an official music video.

With bold voices, upbeat live musicianship, sly wit, and enough energy to bring any crowd to its feet, New Rules infuse pop with unbridled spirit and undeniable charm. The group-Alec McGarry [vocals, acoustic guitar], Nathan Lambert [vocals, electric guitar], and Ryan Meaney [vocals, bass]-have emerged as a phenomenon, drawing magnetic and modern anthems from a traditional musical brotherhood.

They stoked buzz stateside, gaining early support from Radio Disney, iHeartRadio, and SiriusXM. In 2020, the group racked up millions of streams with singles "Pasta" and "Emily" - the latter of which trended #5 on Twitter UK with the hashtag #GetThisToEmily. In the middle of lockdown, New Rules built a studio in the house they shared, writing feverishly throughout the pandemic and eventually signing to Elektra Records.

Watch the trailer here: