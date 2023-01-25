Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Netflix Shares BILL RUSSELL: LEGEND Trailer

The new film will stream February 8 on Netflix.

Jan. 25, 2023  
The remarkable life and legacy of an NBA superstar and civil rights icon is captured in the documentary Bill Russell: Legend. The new film will stream February 8 on Netflix.

This two-part film from award-winning director Sam Pollard (MLK/FBI, Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power) features the last interview with Bill prior to his passing in 2022 as well as access to his sprawling personal archives.

On the court, Russell went on to lead each and every one of his basketball teams to championships - two back-to-back NCAA titles, a gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, and 11 championship titles in his thirteen-year career as a Boston Celtic (his last two as the first Black head coach in NBA history).

Off the court Russell was a force in the fight for human rights - marching with Martin Luther King Jr., leading boycotts in the NBA over racist practices and speaking out against segregation - efforts which earned him the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Narrated by actors Jeffrey Wright and Corey Stoll and featuring exclusive interviews with the icon's family and friends as well as Steph Curry, Chris Paul, "Magic" Johnson, Larry Bird, Jim Brown and more, Bill Russell: Legend illuminates the ways in which Russell stood tall in every sense of the word.

Watch the new trailer here:



Mckenna Grace Announces EP Release Date Photo
Mckenna Grace Announces EP Release Date
The news comes after a string of highly successful and critically acclaimed singles, the on the rise musician has racked up over 40M worldwide streams including the 15 million global streaming 'Haunted House', +13 million streaming 'Do All My Friends Hate Me?' and her most recent hit 'Ugly Crier' which made 28+ New Music Fridays on Spotify.
Photos: Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost & More Attend Grammys NY Chapter Nominee Celebratio Photo
Photos: Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost & More Attend Grammys NY Chapter Nominee Celebration
Attendees included 2023 GRAMMY nominees Shoshana Bean, Myles Frost, and SIX: Live On Opening Night cast members featured on the 2023 GRAMMY nominated 'Best Musical Theater Album' – Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Andrea Macasaet, Brittany Mack, Courtney Mack, Mallory Maedke, Abby Mueller, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele. Check out photos!
Charlotte Sands Follows Banner Year With Ethereal Pop Anthem Alright Photo
Charlotte Sands Follows 'Banner Year' With Ethereal Pop Anthem 'Alright'
MTV called 2022 a “banner year” for Charlotte, and it’s easy to see why. She played 103 shows, including national and international summer tours opening for big-name artists like YUNGBLUD, My Chemical Romance, in front of 32,000 people, and The Maine.
Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Single Done, Done, Done Photo
Tissa Rahim Debuts Soulful Acoustic Single 'Done, Done, Done'
Tissa and Dominique approach the idea of processing heartbreak and manipulation, bringing each respective artist’s own experiences into the studio as they produced this smashing retro-soul single. Tissa’s vocals on “Done, Done, Done” can be affectionately compared to the love child of Amy Winehouse and Corrine Bailey Rae’s stylizations.

CBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season FiveCBS Renews BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA For Season Five
January 25, 2023

CBS announced that it has renewed the popular Monday night comedy BOB HEARTS ABISHOLA for the 2023-2024 broadcast season. The CBS Original series joins top comedies YOUNG SHELDON, GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD previously renewed for next season. Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months.
Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'Karan Casey Shares New Song 'Sister I Am Here For You'
January 25, 2023

Adding their unique vocals to the album are Niamh Dunne on a duet song Sister I am Here for You; Pauline Scanlon on a searing feminist overlook of Ireland in a song entitled I Live in a Country; and Ríoghnach Connolly on Daughter Dear, a tender hearted song between a mother and daughter.
Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'Baaba Maal Releases New Track 'Agreement'
January 25, 2023

Production from Johan Hugo treads a magical line between ancient and modern, the hypnotic, looping track emerges from a riff played by Barou Sall, a Hoddu master and long time Baaba Maal collaborator. This traditional Senegalese instrument which prefigures the banjo accompanies Baaba’s pure, searching vocal, backed by Mamadou Sarr’s percussion.
Out of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 LineupOut of Mind Festival Unveils 2023 Lineup
January 25, 2023

Out of Mind Fest will host an array of local and national LGBTQ+ and BIPOC vendors along with exciting activations for all attendees. An exclusive Out of Mine t-shirt will also be available, designed by Bailey Zindel (Dolly Parton, Mitski, Brandi Carlile), with all proceeds going to the ACLU to fight against anti-trans legislation in the U.S.
New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'New Hope Club Kick off 2023 With New Single 'Don't Go Wasting Time'
January 25, 2023

Once again, frontman Blake Richardson produced the track in addition to sharing guitar duties with bandmates George Smith and Reece Bibby. This time around, Reece handles lead vocals. On the track, George’s delicate piano echoes through a soft and steady beat, setting a cinematic tone. In the accompanying visual, the band perform.
