Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: NEDY Releases Lyric Video For Current Single 'Fuel'

“FUEL” is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY continues to celebrate the release of her latest single, "Fuel" with a colorful lyric video premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine. On a mission to end bullying in every aspect, NEDY's release of "Fuel" came at the perfect time when children are returning to school across the United States.

With nearly 1 out of 5 students reporting harassment, NEDY has made it her mission in life to help everyone feel accepted and continues to urge others to take the negativity and turn it into a positive. By doing this, it has allowed her to face many difficult situations with dignity and respect, without allowing anyone else to dictate her success. "FUEL" is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"FUEL" is about using the hate you get from your haters and critics to fuel you into your purpose and passion," shares NEDY. "It is a fun, light-hearted yet confident response. For me, the more someone says I can't achieve my dreams, the more I will do everything I can to prove them wrong. I hope you like the lyric video and thank you to Guitar Girl Magazine for premiering it."

"Fuel" is perfect for any upbeat playlist, with its modern sounds and pop flair. Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying many have experienced, NEDY created the Friends Forever Club, an anti-bullying nonprofit, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying.

Offering a shoulder to lean on, the club is a safe space for those going through troubling times of self-doubt fueled by the damage of bullying and acts as a friend to those experiencing this hatred firsthand. Keep up with NEDY on social media as she announces multiple projects in the works! Fans will not want to miss the iconic force and kind soul.

There have always been those whose hearts dance to the beat of a different drum, those who see the world in a different way, and those who find our differences far more beautiful than our similarities. NEDY is one of those people. Armed with an enchanting spirit and a musical talent that is nothing short of stunning, NEDY is an inspirational pop artist poised to lead her loyal fandom into a brighter future.

Her new single "Made to Be" serves as the cornerstone to a new chapter in her career, in which her artistic soul never again tries to mold into someone else's expectations. With the release of her current single FUEL, THIS is the music that NEDY has waited a lifetime to create.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'Nigerian Breakout Star Lojay Shares 'LEADER!'
September 19, 2022

Originally taken from his joint EP with mega-producer Sarz (Beyoncé, Drake, Wizkid, Burna Boy) titled LV N ATTN, which also featured Nigerian superstar WizKid, the project catapulted Lojay into mainstream consciousness. Following its release, Lojay has gone on to release work with the likes of Ayra Starr, Zlatan and DJ Neptune.
Ashley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New SingleAshley Cooke Gets 'Back in the Saddle' With New Single
September 19, 2022

Rising country artist Ashley Cooke returns with new music delivering the courageous “back in the saddle,” accompanied by an official music video out now. Directed by Alexa Campbell, Cooke enlists viral TikTok star Tayler Holder to play her coy love interest. Watch the new music video now!
Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'Hollywood Nightmare Release New Single 'Temptation (Jager Swag)'
September 19, 2022

Marking the group’s first collection release since their 2019 debut Scary AF and first new music since 2021, Hollywood Nightmare resurrects the crunchy metalcore made popular amongst Warped Tour mainstage acts such as Escape The Fate and Motionless In White and highlights the group’s expert guitar work and ​​Kyle Davies’ dynamic vocal delivery.
SOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime DebutSOPHIA Sci-Fi Doc by Crystal Moselle & John Kasbe Sets NY Premiere Ahead of Showtime Debut
September 19, 2022

From Crystal Moselle (The Wolfpack, Skate Kitchen, HBO’s Betty) and Jon Kasbe, SOPHIA chronicles human David’s pursuit to create empathetic robots that can help solve some of humanity’s most pressing issues. For him, Sophia is more than a machine. She offers a glimpse at what the shared future between AI and humans might look like.
REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'REST EASY (Members of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Unveil 'Hey Maxine'
September 19, 2022

Vancouver punk rock 4-piece Rest Easy (consisting of members of Daggermouth and Shook Ones) have just released 'Hey Maxine,' the next single off the band's upcoming album titled 'Hope You're Okay.' 'Hope You're Okay' was produced by Tim Creviston (Spiritbox, Misery Signals) and mixed by Brett Romnes (Brand New, The Movielife).