VIDEO: NEDY Releases Lyric Video For Current Single 'Fuel'

Rising Inspirational Pop singer/songwriter NEDY continues to celebrate the release of her latest single, "Fuel" with a colorful lyric video premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine. On a mission to end bullying in every aspect, NEDY's release of "Fuel" came at the perfect time when children are returning to school across the United States.

With nearly 1 out of 5 students reporting harassment, NEDY has made it her mission in life to help everyone feel accepted and continues to urge others to take the negativity and turn it into a positive. By doing this, it has allowed her to face many difficult situations with dignity and respect, without allowing anyone else to dictate her success. "FUEL" is available to download and stream on all digital platforms!

"FUEL" is about using the hate you get from your haters and critics to fuel you into your purpose and passion," shares NEDY. "It is a fun, light-hearted yet confident response. For me, the more someone says I can't achieve my dreams, the more I will do everything I can to prove them wrong. I hope you like the lyric video and thank you to Guitar Girl Magazine for premiering it."

"Fuel" is perfect for any upbeat playlist, with its modern sounds and pop flair. Taking a stand against the trauma of bullying many have experienced, NEDY created the Friends Forever Club, an anti-bullying nonprofit, playing hand in hand with the concept of the single to combat childhood bullying.

Offering a shoulder to lean on, the club is a safe space for those going through troubling times of self-doubt fueled by the damage of bullying and acts as a friend to those experiencing this hatred firsthand. Keep up with NEDY on social media as she announces multiple projects in the works! Fans will not want to miss the iconic force and kind soul.

There have always been those whose hearts dance to the beat of a different drum, those who see the world in a different way, and those who find our differences far more beautiful than our similarities. NEDY is one of those people. Armed with an enchanting spirit and a musical talent that is nothing short of stunning, NEDY is an inspirational pop artist poised to lead her loyal fandom into a brighter future.

Her new single "Made to Be" serves as the cornerstone to a new chapter in her career, in which her artistic soul never again tries to mold into someone else's expectations. With the release of her current single FUEL, THIS is the music that NEDY has waited a lifetime to create.

Watch the new lyric video here: