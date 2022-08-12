Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Moreish Idols Share Video For 'W.A.M.'

The video was released alongside the band's new EP.

Aug. 01, 2022  

London's Moreish Idols arrived this year with the absurdist smarts of "Speedboat" and the contorted punk-funk of "Hangar", their debut singles for tastemakers Speedy Wunderground. Following widespread support across the pair, the band today release their debut EP for the label, Float, four tracks that fidget and warp their way excitably across a variety of genres and musical directions, providing a thrilling document of the band's here and now.

To celebrate the release of Float, the band have also shared a video for "W.A.M". Jude Lilley, vocalist on the track, had the following to say about the themes behind their release day single:

"Wait A Minute is essentially a short story inspired by an article I once read about a private investigator being found dead in a South London car park. I wrote the lyrics from the perspective of an agent/hitman, stalking his target, unaware that the target is one step ahead of him and had been briefed to kill said hitman from the same source. I struggled to get my head around how something so archetypal and fictional could be happening in a place as mundane as Sydenham.

This song was a milestone for the band as it was the first track we wrote entirely as a five piece, in the practice room, from scratch. It exemplifies a turning point for us, allowing us to run with our ideas together as a unit."

Born from humble beginnings in a Cornish coastal town, the band recently relocated to the capital, expanding scope in the process to create something that not only stands apart from their peers, but also manages that aural diversity song to song within the same set.

Created with a strictly implemented manifesto: writing solely as a group so as to allow the blending of each member's widely divergent personalities and influences. This melded a sound that combines jazz, funk, krautrock, dub and punk into something decidedly... moreish.

In January 2022, Moreish Idols laid down the four songs that would make up Float over an intense five day studio session spurred on by Dan Carey.

The band's own Jude Lilley had the following to say about Float as a whole:

"The most exciting thing for us as a band is capturing our performances live, which something Speedy is renowned for. Everything you hear in the EP is us in the room working together as unit - apart from Dyl who recorded his take across the whole EP in one! There's something really cool about listening back to the takes and realising 'this is what the room sounded like 5 minutes ago... and that's us making the noise'.

To us "Float" is a collage, and a demonstration of the band putting everything in the mixer and seeing what comes out (lyrics included) and it's exactly what Dan heard before getting us involved with the label."

Produced, as ever, by the label's own aforementioned Carey, Float showcases more of the mercurial magic that is ever-present across the Speedy Wunderground catalogue.

Carey's most recent credits include Wet Leg, Kae Tempest and Fontaines DC while Speedy Wunderground have worked with the likes of Black Country, New Road, Sinead O'Brien, black midi, Jane Weaver, Squid and more.

Ahead of next year's 10 year label anniversary, Speedy Wunderground's fifth singles compilation - 'Speedy Wunderground - Vol. 5' - is out now, featuring:

The Lounge Society, PVA, moa moa, Joyeria, Pynch, Brodka & Scottibrains, Lazarus Kane and deep tan.

Watch the new music video here:

