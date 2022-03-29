VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Releases 'Wrecking Ball' & 'Nothing Compares 2 U' Music Video

Miley Cyrus has released a new mashup of "Wrecking Ball" and "Nothing Compares 2 U" The track will be featured on her new live album, "ATTENTION: Miley Live," which is set to be released on April 1.

The new album was produced by Maxx Morando. The album features new, previously-unreleased tracks including "Attention" and "You," plus previously released hits like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," and "Wrecking Ball."

The album also features several of Cyrus' famous covers, including "Jolene," "Heart of Glass," and "Like A Prayer."

Watch the new music video here: