VIDEO: Miley Cyrus Releases 'Never Be Me' From 'ATTENTION: MILEY LIVE' Album

Miley Cyrus has released a new video of her performance of "Never Be Me," a song from her 2020 album, "Plastic Hearts." The track will be featured on her new live album, "ATTENTION: Miley Live," which is set to be released on April 1.

The video was filmed at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA, in February.

The new album was produced by Maxx Morando. The album features new, previously-unreleased tracks including "Attention" and "You," plus previously released hits like "The Climb," "Party in the U.S.A.," and "Wrecking Ball."

The album also features several of Cyrus' famous covers, including "Jolene," "Heart of Glass," and "Like A Prayer."

Watch the performance here: