VIDEO: Miki Ratsula Shares 'suffocate' Music Video With Lauren Sanderson

Miki Ratsula just shared their new video for "suffocate" via Nettwerk featuring LA-based musician Lauren Sanderson, a powerful voice in the LGBTQ+ community. The track is about giving more than receiving from others, leading to burnout and not taking care of yourself and then needing to ask for patience from loved ones as you refuel.

﻿The video incorporates the theme of water and suffocation in multiple ways, with Miki noting, "We really showed up that weekend with the thought process of 'how many different ways can we get Miki and Lauren to be in or around water?' I truly had so much fun, and it was almost a hundred degrees that weekend so it was a perfect way to stay cool!" Of their work together, Sanderson recently noted, "I've known this incredible human for years and I feel so lucky to be a part of their new era and artistry!"

Ratsula has built a sizable audience by openly and honestly welcoming people into their world. They have been releasing music independently since they were 16, racking up over 21 million streams in the process. The Southern California-based, Finnish-American nonbinary artist uses their platform to candidly document their life, from coming out to getting top surgery -- telling their story to give queer people the representation they deserve to see more of. Up next, they are set to perform this Thursday, October 21 at The Echo in Los Angeles, supporting Sanderson on her headline show.

"suffocate" follows their track "reeboks," a song about being so anxious about the future that they would end up running themselves into the ground. Their raw, personal single "second" deals with their fears and anxiety around getting top surgery and was accompanied by a video that Miki notes, "I knew I wanted the video to represent queer bodies and relationships in the most authentic way. Before getting my top surgery, I wish I had seen more representation of what queer bodies can look like, and that they can be loved."

Watch the new music video here: