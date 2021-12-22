VIDEO: Mary Sarah Releases Acoustic Christmas Version of 'Take Me Home, Country Roads'

Country music singer-songwriter Mary Sarah breaks out the jingle bells and Christmas bows with the acoustic video for her festive version of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

Mary Sarah excites listeners for the holidays through her cheerful spirit and beautiful voice. Already a joyful time of year, this delightful video is just what fans need to add to the excitement of this Christmas season. Mary Sarah's acoustic video was premiered by Country Rebel and the single is available to download and stream on all digital platforms now.

"We had such a great time working on this video from bringing the acoustic version to life to working with the amazing team to make it happen. I hope you all love it!" shares Mary Sarah.

Country Rebel also recently premiered four special performance videos by Marah Sarah The first video featured her heartbreakingly relatable song "Boys In Bars," and was followed by "Without You," "Chain Smokin'," and "Stubborn." Mary Sarah was also featured on Country Rebel with CMA and ACM award-winning and Grammy-nominated hitmaker, David Frizzell for a special duet of Frizzell's hit tune, "You're The Reason God Made Oklahoma."

With more than 10 years of performing, you could say this young woman has been given a "coat of many colors". The fabric of her life brings forth a vast array of opportunities and experiences. Mary Sarah was raised in the Texas Opry circuit where she first began defining and honoring her traditional country roots. She then went on to land a major touring role with Kidz Bop at the age of 12. Combining her touring experience with her love of traditional country music gave way to a once-in-a-lifetime album - duets featuring country music legends like Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, Ray Price, and much more - all before the age of 18.

In 2016, America embraced her on the #1 rated TV show in the country, The Voice. Her blind audition garnered her a 4-chair turn singing country's iconic "Where The Boys Are" by Connie Francis - a tune that continues to garner standing ovations and whispers of the greatness of her mentors; Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, and the likes of Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. She quickly advanced onto Team Blake.

Her undeniable talent and infectious spirit have since kept her in the spotlight. Since finishing 5th on of The Voice (Season 10) & serving as The Kohl's Greenroom Host (Season 11), the Texas ingénue's opportunities have only expanded coming off the show to include her Grand Ole Opry debut, Ryman stage appearances touring across the United States and hosting Radio Disney's red carpet coverage for the CMA Awards. She has graced the iconic stage of the Opry a total of 5 times since.

Listen to the new cover here: