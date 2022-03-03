VIDEO: Magdalena Bay Shares 'Dreamcatching' Music Video Ahead of Tour with Charli XCX

Los Angeles-based electro indie-pop duo Magdalena Bay-a.k.a. Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin-released their long-awaited debut album, Mercurial World, at the end of 2021 to mass critical acclaim.

Now, as the band is currently on a largely sold-out tour and about to embark on dates with the likes of Charli XCX, Flume and Porter Robinson, Magdalena Bay shares a new music video. Album highlight "Dreamcatching" receives a stunning and multi-dimensional visual directed by Felix Geen, and explored through cutting-edge AI technology and GAN artwork.

An incredibly innovative and quintessentially Magdalena Bay-way of visually interpreting the world of "Dreamcatching," the technology used - VQGAN+CLIP - is a pioneering technique that utilizes a collection of neural networks that work in unison to generate images based on input text and/or images. "'Dreamcatching' is about all the places you want to know and all the places you'll never go," the band explains. "The video uses AI neural networks to create the landscapes and worlds we long for in the lyrics, a computer's interpretation of our dreams."

One of the most irresistible, refreshing and exciting pop records you'll hear this year, Mercurial World was entirely written, produced, performed, mixed and mastered by Magdalena Bay. The album made an incredible Billboard chart debut, taking the #1 slot in both Top New Artist Albums and Alternative New Artists, made top 20 in Heatseekers, Current Alternative Albums, Independent Current Albums, and Current Rock Albums, and also charted in Internet Albums, Top Current Albums, Current Album Sales and Album Sales.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

3/23-3/26 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Music Festival

3/27 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza (SOLD OUT)

3/30 - Portland, OR @ Holocene (SOLD OUT)

4/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Popscene (SOLD OUT)

4/2 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks %

4/22 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

4/23 - New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom*

4/29 - Chicago, IL @ Byline Lake Aragan Ballroom*

6/03 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion^

6/04 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live^

6/05 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE^

6/08 - Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound (SOLD OUT)

7/22 - Seattle, WA @ Capitol Hill Block Party

8/27 - 8/28 - Pasadena, CA @ This Ain't No Picnic @ Brookside at the Rose Bowl

*= supporting Charli XCX

^= supporting Flume

%= supporting Porter Robinson