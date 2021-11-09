VIDEO: Mae Mae Releases New Single 'Squishy'

Atlanta-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Mae Mae has released "Squishy" - the first single from her debut EP, Gummy Heart Eyes, produced by Adam Castilla (of The Colourist).

With shimmering xylophone and mischievous bass fluttering throughout, "Squishy" is magnified by a kaleidoscope of whimsical sounds and infectious hook.

"'Squishy' was written the first day my sister and niece were visiting me in Southern California when I was scheduled to go into the studio to record," shares Mae Mae.

"I had wanted to write something with more of an edge, but because of the joy I was feeling from their visit, those emotions were unavailable. So instead, I approached the design of the song to emulate the 'Squishy' emotions I was feeling, and I hope the listener can experience those feelings, too."

Inspired by the bliss she feels from life's little pleasures, Mae Mae's storytelling reflects how her wide-eyed wonder and optimism collide with the world around her. The same is true of the song's video, which depicts a home movie-style walk through a garden with her very sweet four-legged companion. The video's calm and inviting aesthetic mirrors Mae Mae's earnestness, "Squishy" is unconventional yet welcoming, reflecting how her distinctive charm blends into pop appeal.

Her sound is a reflection of her life and vice versa. Since her childhood in Atlanta, Mae Mae has always lived adjacent to entertainment. Her dad, a performer on cruise ships and in numerous funk bands throughout Miami, imparted an appreciation for music and performance upon his daughter at a young age.

"I love meshing different genres together." she explains. "My Southern cadence comes through in the way I sing. At the same time, it's dreamy and textural. I feel like I'm reaching into pop, poetry, dance, and other various inspirations. All of these things make me who I am."

Watch the new music video here: