Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Mabel Premieres 'LOL' Music Video From New Album 'About Last Night…'

"LOL" is the latest single from the new album.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 18, 2022  

'AboutLast Night...' is the incredible new album from Mabel, out now on Capitol Records. Featuring euphoric singles 'Let Them Know', 'Good Luck,' 'Overthinking' and new single "LOL." Watch the new video for "LOL" now!

Conceived by Mabel as the world went into lockdown - and completed as life IRL picks up pace - 'About Last Night...' is a vivid and hyperreal journey from the anticipated beginnings to the messy end of the best night out that never was. Each track transports the minutiae- getting ready to go out; feeling invincible; clocking an ex; crying in the bathroom; stumbling home - and transforms the normality into the magical.

Throughout, Mabel once again switches up her effortless way with modern pop: influences span the liberated euphoria of noughties club-culture (dance-pop, house, translatlantic R&B) with deeper themes of expression and inclusion as gained from obsessively re-watching 'Paris Is Burning', 'Pose' and 'Drag Race' during lockdown.

It's this emotional space that (in Mabel's own words) "brought her back to life" - here is a young woman processing her own, life-changing formative years growing up in the public eye, and taking charge of her narrative through this fantastical space.

The feel-good blueprint of 'About Last Night' was conceived between Mabel's West London home, Angelic studios in Oxford, and some of Los Angeles' most inspiring creative spaces (including the former hilltop residence of Frank Sinatra). Early on in the process, Mabel began to assemble a collective of creatively aligned collaborators including friends and frequent songwriting partners Raye, MNEK, Kamille and Jax Jones.

Impressed by his work with childhood hero Robyn on 'Impact', Mabel also teamed up with new faces like SG Lewis, before completing the project between lockdowns in the US with collaborators from pop's top table like Stargate (Rihanna, Katy Perry). Mabel first teased what she had been working on with first single 'Let Them Know - an unapologetic anthem about dressing up with nowhere to go - before 'Good Luck' marched influences of heartbreak and female solidarity straight to the dancefloor.

The more vulnerable second half of 'About Last Night...' was previewed on 'Overthinking', an escapist but unflinchingly honest snapshot of when nightlife meets social anxiety, and how to find your way back to yourself.

The Mabel of 2022 is a young woman living in full and self-actualised power, intent on making music that will empower anyone who needs it. In a full-circle moment of Mabel's influence in contemporary Pop - she has amassed twelve top 20 singles, surpassed 4.5 billion streams, and 8 million singles sold - the Brit Award winner also features on the new single from A1 and J1, 'Deal Or No Deal', which reworks her breakthrough hit 'Finders Keepers'. Watch out for more from Mabel soon, and immerse yourself 'About Last Night...' now.

Watch the new music video here:

VIDEO: Mabel Premieres 'LOL' Music Video From New Album 'About Last Night…'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


Leah Remini's Crossword Game Show PEOPLE PUZZLER Sets Season Three Return
July 18, 2022

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award winner and Daytime Emmy nominee for Outstanding Game Show Host Leah Remini, and based on the iconic crossword puzzles in PEOPLE, the No. 1 magazine brand in the country, season three of PEOPLE PUZZLER will feature the familiar pop culture quiz fare along with some special contestants and show themes.
Judith Light, Luke Kirby & More Join the Cast of the Disney+ OUT OF MY MIND Original Movie
July 18, 2022

Disney+ announced that acclaimed actress Rosemarie DeWitt (“The Staircase”), and Emmy® Award-winning actors Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) and Judith Light (“American Crime Story”) have been added to the cast of “Out of My Mind,” a Disney+ Original movie adaptation of Sharon Draper’s award-winning novel of the same name.
HBO Announces Princess Diana Documentary THE PRINCESS
July 18, 2022

HBO Original documentary film THE PRINCESS is an intimate and immersive look at the life of Princess Diana, directed by Academy Award® nominee Ed Perkins (“Black Sheep” “Tell Me Who I Am”) and produced by Lightbox, Academy Award®-winning Simon Chinn (“Man on Wire” “Searching for Sugar Man”) and Emmy®-winning Jonathan Chinn (“LA92” HBO’s “Tina”).
INTIMATE APPAREL to Premiere on PBS in September
July 18, 2022

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African American woman who makes her living sewing corsets and ladies’ undergarments. Featuring a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and music by Ricky Ian Gordon, the opera is directed by Bartlett Sher.
Hannah Waddingham, Dwayne Johnson & More to Present at The 2022 ESPYS
July 18, 2022

Stars and athletes scheduled to present this year include John Boyega (Golden Globe® Award-winning actor and producer, “Small Axe”), Alison Brie (“Spin Me Round”), Ciara (GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter), Simu Liu (“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”), Aubrey Plaza (“Emily the Criminal”), and more.